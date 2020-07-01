Actor Carl Reiner Dies at 98

WENN Celebrity

The Grammy and Emmy-winning Hollywood legend known for his role in 'Ocean's Eleven' and skits '2000 Year Old Man' has passed away at the age of 98 in Beverly Hills.

AceShowbiz - Comedy legend Carl Reiner has died at the age of 98.

The actor, director and producer passed away on Monday night, June 29, 2020 at his Beverly Hills home, his assistant Judy Nagy confirmed to Variety.

Reiner starred in films like "It's A Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad, World" and "The Russians Are Coming, The Russians Are Coming", and late in life, as Saul Bloom in the "Ocean's Eleven" series.

After being cast alongside Brooks in 1950s variety TV show "Your Show of Shows", the pair formed a comedy duo best known for their popular "2000 Year Old Man" skits.

The routine spawned five comedy albums and a 1975 animated television special, with the last album in the series winning a Grammy Award for Spoken Comedy Album in 1998.

Reiner also won nine Emmys, five for creating "The Dick Van Dyke Show", in over seven decades during his career, amassing more than 400 credits and directing movies including the classic Steve Martin comedies "The Jerk", "Dead Men Don't Wear Plaid", and "The Man with Two Brains".

He also directed other notable comedies like "Where's Poppa?", "Oh, God!", and "All of Me". Most recently, Reiner voiced Carl Reineroceros in "Toy Story 4".

In 2017, the funnyman and his son, fellow director Rob Reiner, became the first father-son duo to have their footprints and handprints added to the Walk of Fame at Hollywood's Grauman's Chinese Theater.

In addition to Rob, he is survived by his daughter, author and playwright Annie Reiner, and his younger son, the painter Lucas Reiner. His wife, the actress and singer Estelle Reiner, passed away in 2008.