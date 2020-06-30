 
 

Evelyn Lozada Loving Rob Kardashian's New Look After Weight Loss

Fans, meanwhile, are giving Evelyn's apparent flirty comment mixed reactions as one of them assumes that the 'Basketball Wives' cast member 'just wanna be on TV.'

AceShowbiz - Is Evelyn Lozada trying to rekindle her rumored romance with Rob Kardashian? In an Instagram comment underneath Rob's recent post, the "Basketball Wives" star appeared to be impressed with Rob's new transformation after the Arthur George founder lost some weight.

The Sunday, June 28 picture, which was taken at Khloe Kardashian's birthday bash, featured the 33-year-old posing with Khloe's ex and baby daddy Tristan Thompson as well as a family friend. "Woo back baby," he captioned it, to which Evelyn responded, "Well hellur Rob [eye emoji] lol."

Fans, meanwhile, were giving the apparent flirty comment mixed reactions. Assuming that she was there for clout, someone wrote, "She just wanna be on TV." Another person added, "Girl if you DONT sit down somewhere. You're his moms age." That was actually an exaggeration because Kris Jenner is 64 years old while the VH1 personality is only 44.

Not approving of their possible romance, a user commented, "Don't do it rob..." Someone else said, "She belongs to the street," while another person called her "so damn thirsty."

Evelyn and Rob were rumored to be a thing back in June 2019 after they raised eyebrows over their NSFW Twitter exchange about Rob's "big sausage." While appearing on Power 105.1 FM's "The Breakfast Club", Evelyn addressed the rumors, saying that she's "not dating" at the time, but was open to the possibility.

"I knew that was gonna come up today," Evelyn said with a laugh. "I have never seen his sausage. It just really started off as a bet. Like, I was dared and I take dares seriously. I'm like, 'Don't dare me 'cause I'll tweet something crazy.' "

"I said, 'Happy Father's Day big d**k Rob,' " Evelyn continued. "And he was like, 'Oh, thank you! I bet you won't say that to the world.' I said, 'Don't play with me, 'cause I would.' And he said, 'No you won't.' So it was really just...I took a bet too serious."

