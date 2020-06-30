Report: Megan Fox Attracted to Machine Gun Kelly Because of His Tattoos

WENN Celebrity

According to a new report, in her love life, the 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' actress looks for 'something different after [estranged husband] Brian [Austin Green] and she's gotten that.'

AceShowbiz - New celebrity couple Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are going strong with their romance. Detailing about their relationship, a source recently spilled that one of the things from the rapper that charmed the actress was his physical attributes.

"MGK is definitely different from Brian and that's exciting for Megan," the source said to HollywoodLife.com of Megan's estranged husband Brian Austin Green. The informant added that in her love life, Megan looked for "something different after Brian and she's gotten that."

According to the source, the "New Girl" alum "always secretly loved a guy with tattoos and a less traditional look so nobody's really surprised to see her dating someone like that, so she was very physically attracted to him."

Of the new romance of the couple, who first met when they shot the music video for the rapper's song "Bloody Valentine", the source went on to say, "She seems to be quite happy with the way things are going." It was also said that "nobody is surprised to see her spending so much time with MGK."

Meanwhile, the source shared that her relationship with Brian, who announced that they ended their nearly 10-year marriage in the May 18 episode of his podcast, "was really over quite some time ago." He said at the time, "Neither one of us did anything to each other. She's always been honest with me. I've always been honest with her." He added, "We've had an amazing relationship. I will always love her. And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special."

During the episode, the former star of "Beverly Hills, 90210" also set the records straight that their split had nothing to do with the "Glass House" rapper. "Megan and I have talked about him. They're just friends at this point," he said at the time. "I trust her judgment, she's always had really good judgment. I don't want people to think her or he are villains or that I was a victim in any way."