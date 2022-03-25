Evelyn Lozada Causes Drama With Cocaine Post Amid Carl Crawford and Megan Thee Stallion Feud

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Basketball Wives' alum raises some eyebrows by posting on her Instagram account about cocaine as his ex Carl is feuding with the Hot Girl Summer over contract dispute.

AceShowbiz - Evelyn Lozada's new Instagram post caused even more drama between her ex Carl Crawford and raptress Megan Thee Stallion. While Carl and Megan are accusing the other of drug addictions, the reality TV star raises some eyebrows with a post about cocaine.

The "Basketball Wives" alum, who was once engaged to Carl, took to her Instagram account on Thursday, March 24 to share a message that read, "I don't care how much fun we having, don't pull out no cocaine!!!" She added, "Seriously."

Evelyn didn't elaborate what she's referring to with the post. However, it didn't stop people from getting amused by the message, considering Megan and Carl's feud.

"She been said he was on it," one user commented. "Yea nah I see when my husband say my timing be off!!! this wasn't the right time ev!!!" another person added. "Them coke rumors must be true," someone else opined, while another comment read, "She know the tea."

Megan and Carl have been involved in an online back-and-forth after the CEO of 1501 Certified Entertainment filed a countersuit against the "WAP" hitmaker over contract dispute. Megan later slammed him in a Twitter tirade.

"Carl I don't wanna be signed to yo pill popping a**! You talking abt I ain't paid for a show and you sound slow," she wrote earlier this month. "Im the artist I don't pay you directly maybe fight with THE MAN YOU SIGNED TO AND YOU MIGHT SEE SOME MONEY YOU F**KING POWDER HEAD! You hiding behind [J. PRINCE]."

Hitting back at the femcee, Carl wrote on Instagram Stories, "Defamation claim in the way." Not stopping there, he added, "This all Coming from a Bonafide Alcoholic who f**ked the whole industry including her best friend n***a [facepalm emoji]," he said. Carl didn't elaborate his claim, but he's likely referring to Tory Lanez, whom Megan accused of shooting her in the leg during a 2020 altercation.

He doubled down on his insults in an Instagram Live. Accusing the Hot Girl Summer of doing hardcore drugs, he said, "You better come tell your fans about this coke s**t before I get to really telling who the coke head around this motherf**ker is."