Lyrica Anderson Admits to Having 'Hard Time' Because of A1 Bentley on 'The Conversation'

Jun 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - A1 Bentley and Lyrica Anderson follow in Ray J and Princess Love's footsteps to appear on Zeus' "The Conversation" in attempt to fix their marriage. In a new teaser for the episode featuring the "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" couple, they could be seen discussing the marital woes they had following A1's infidelity.

"I did you wrong, made a mistake, cheated, you couldn't get over it," A1 told his wife in the trailer. Meanwhile, Lyrica admitted that she had a "hard time being with someone that I don't think it going to be completely faithful."

Ray J was the one who shared the clip on his Instagram account. "#TheConversation with Lyrica Anderson and A1 airs July 5th on #Zeus," he wrote in the caption. "#TheConversation is back but this time my friends @lyricaanderson and @SprngBrk are sitting down face to face to try to make things right in their marriage... July 5th on @thezeusnetwork."

The marital issue between A1 and Lyrica included him allegedly cheating on her with "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" co-star Summer Bunni. That prompted Lyrica to confront them amid rumors of them sleeping together in an August 2019 episode of the show.

Summer admitted to Lyrica that she "had sex" with her husband "multiple times," leaving the latter shocked and heartbroken. Although she came clean to Lyrica, Summer insisted that A1 was the one who was at fault because "he came onto me." She added, "He knows he's married, too, so why is it always me? I came to you as a woman and let you know."

Summer did make a point, but that wasn't enough to make Lyrica forgive Summer right away. "You slept with my husband and didn't give a f**k," she yelled at Summer before storming off to find him and confront her husband at one of his concerts.