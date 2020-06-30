 
 

Lyrica Anderson Admits to Having 'Hard Time' Because of A1 Bentley on 'The Conversation'

Lyrica Anderson Admits to Having 'Hard Time' Because of A1 Bentley on 'The Conversation'
WENN/FayesVision
Celebrity

In a new teaser for an episode of the Zeus show featuring the 'Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood' couple, the two can be seen discussing the marital woes they have following A1's infidelity.

  • Jun 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - A1 Bentley and Lyrica Anderson follow in Ray J and Princess Love's footsteps to appear on Zeus' "The Conversation" in attempt to fix their marriage. In a new teaser for the episode featuring the "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" couple, they could be seen discussing the marital woes they had following A1's infidelity.

"I did you wrong, made a mistake, cheated, you couldn't get over it," A1 told his wife in the trailer. Meanwhile, Lyrica admitted that she had a "hard time being with someone that I don't think it going to be completely faithful."

Ray J was the one who shared the clip on his Instagram account. "#TheConversation with Lyrica Anderson and A1 airs July 5th on #Zeus," he wrote in the caption. "#TheConversation is back but this time my friends @lyricaanderson and @SprngBrk are sitting down face to face to try to make things right in their marriage... July 5th on @thezeusnetwork."

The marital issue between A1 and Lyrica included him allegedly cheating on her with "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" co-star Summer Bunni. That prompted Lyrica to confront them amid rumors of them sleeping together in an August 2019 episode of the show.

Summer admitted to Lyrica that she "had sex" with her husband "multiple times," leaving the latter shocked and heartbroken. Although she came clean to Lyrica, Summer insisted that A1 was the one who was at fault because "he came onto me." She added, "He knows he's married, too, so why is it always me? I came to you as a woman and let you know."

Summer did make a point, but that wasn't enough to make Lyrica forgive Summer right away. "You slept with my husband and didn't give a f**k," she yelled at Summer before storming off to find him and confront her husband at one of his concerts.

You can share this post!

'The Originals' Star Phoebe Tonkin Goes Public With Alex Greenwald Romance Using Masked Kiss Post

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Support Canada's Indigenous Women With $200,000 Donation
Most Read
Tyga and Hulk Hogan's Son Beefing After Rapper Slides Into His GF's DM
Celebrity

Tyga and Hulk Hogan's Son Beefing After Rapper Slides Into His GF's DM

Idina Menzel to Lead 'Rent' Reunion for Broadway Pride Event

Idina Menzel to Lead 'Rent' Reunion for Broadway Pride Event

Dolph Lundgren, 62, Engaged to Much Younger Girlfriend

Dolph Lundgren, 62, Engaged to Much Younger Girlfriend

Most Notorious Actor-Director Feuds

Most Notorious Actor-Director Feuds

Actress Molly Conlin Robbed at Knifepoint in Scary Home Invasion

Actress Molly Conlin Robbed at Knifepoint in Scary Home Invasion

'Shrek 2' Director Kelly Asbury Dies of Cancer

'Shrek 2' Director Kelly Asbury Dies of Cancer

'RuPaul's Drag Race' Contestant Gia Gunn Backtracks on 'COVID-19 Is a Hoax' Comments After Backlash

'RuPaul's Drag Race' Contestant Gia Gunn Backtracks on 'COVID-19 Is a Hoax' Comments After Backlash

Stormzy Used to Wear Sister's Clothes When He's Young

Stormzy Used to Wear Sister's Clothes When He's Young

Florence Pugh Apologizes as She Admits to Wearing Cornrows and Henna in the Past

Florence Pugh Apologizes as She Admits to Wearing Cornrows and Henna in the Past

Marsai Martin Fires Back at Haters Trolling Her 2020 BET Awards 'Mamas Wig'

Marsai Martin Fires Back at Haters Trolling Her 2020 BET Awards 'Mamas Wig'

Did JT and Lil Uzi Vert Use to Be Dating?

Did JT and Lil Uzi Vert Use to Be Dating?

'High School Musical' Star Joshua Bassett Calls Sexual Assault Allegations 'Fabricated'

'High School Musical' Star Joshua Bassett Calls Sexual Assault Allegations 'Fabricated'

Ryan Seacrest Confirms Shayna Taylor Split as Vacation Photos With Mystery Blonde Surface

Ryan Seacrest Confirms Shayna Taylor Split as Vacation Photos With Mystery Blonde Surface