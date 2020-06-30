Pierce Brosnan Pays Tribute to Daughter on Seventh Anniversary of Her Death

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Pierce Brosnan has honored the memory of his adopted daughter, Charlotte, on the seventh anniversary of her death.

Charlotte lost her battle with ovarian cancer in 2013, aged 42.

The "Die Another Day" star adopted her in 1980, while he was married to her mother Cassandra Harris, who also succumbed to cancer in 1991.

The Irish actor took to Instagram on Monday, June 29, and shared an image of himself enjoying the sun at his home in Hawaii, adding the caption, "Here's looking at you kid... in remembrance of Charlotte and with happy birthday wishes for my darling Marley May."

Marley May is the daughter of Brosnan and Harris' son Sean Brosnan, 36. He also adopted the late actress' son Christopher, 47.

Brosnan has been married to Keely Shaye Smith since 2001. The pair share sons Dylan Brosnan, 23, and Paris, 19.