Hip-Hop Stars Mourn Death of Bay Area Rapper Young Curt Killed in Rollover Crash

Kehlani and Kamaiyah are among celebrities who have paid tribute to the 27-year-old rapper, who passed away after his vehicle rolled over on a highway in Contra Costa County.

Jun 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - Hip-hop community is mourning the loss of one of its own. Bay Area rapper Young Curt was killed in a car accident in Contra Costa County, California on early Monday morning, June 29, Mercury News reports.

Shortly after 2:00 A.M., officers responded to the accident scene on the Byron Highway just north of Holey Road. They found the victim, identified as 27-year-old Curtis Denton Jr. (Young Curt's real name) from Antioch, lying on the dirt shoulder outside of his 2019 Dodge Charger.

The report noted, "Officers called in medical support from East Contra Costa Fire, which landed a medical helicopter at the scene to transport the victim to a nearby hospital." He, however, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead upon arriving at the hospital

Curtis' car was severely damaged in the accident, with police report describing it as "mangled." When a tow truck arrived to remove the wreckage, the car was missing parts of its roof, front bumper and some wheels.

It is believed that he was speeding down Byron Highway, south of Brentwood, when he apparently lost control traveling around a bend, sending the car into an embankment. The car flipped several times, throwing Curtis through the car's sunroof and onto a dirt shoulder. The California Highway Patrol said in a statement that Curtis likely was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

Fans and fellow stars have since taken to Twitter to express their grief. Kehlani tweeted, "wowowowow RIP Young Curt." Replying to the singer's post, beauty guru Alissa Ashley wrote, "F**k man :/ wtf." Female rapper Kamaiyah was equally shocked, posting on her own page, "Rest In Peace to Young Curt a Bay Area legend."

"RIP YOUNG CURT ! A Bay Area Pioneer who never got his credit . He influenced slang & production from the bay all the way down to LA artists who got on the wave," one person remembered the late rapper. Another added, "Damn Young Curt died damn."

Curt had released new music this year, and his 2009 song "No B***h" had recently regained popularity on TikTok. In an episode of the New York Times podcast "Popcast", he was credited with popularizing a West Coast rap style that led to a top-10 hit, "Thotiana" by the Los Angeles rapper Blueface.