Ryan Seacrest Confirms Shayna Taylor Split as Vacation Photos With Mystery Blonde Surface

The 'American Idol' host has been caught on camera soaking up the sun accompanied by a woman, who bears a striking resemblance to his chef ex, during a getaway in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Jun 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - Ryan Seacrest is back on the single market. More than one month after wishing Shayna Taylor a "happy third anniversary" during an episode of "Live With Kelly and Ryan", the daytime TV host went public with the news that he and his on-and-off girlfriend have once again called it quits.

In a statement to the press, a representative for the 45-year-old noted that the former couple "decided to end their romantic relationship amicably some time ago." His rep further added, "They remain good friends, each other's biggest supporters and will always cherish their time together as a couple."

The split confirmation came after Daily Mail released a series of photos that saw the "American Idol" host being joined by a mystery blonde during his June vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Most of the pictures displayed the two soaking up the sun on a sun lounger in a resort. One in particular captured them holding hands.

E! News reported that Seacrest took private jet along with real estate mogul Mike Meldman and a group of friends to catch up on some rest in Cabo San Lucas. As for his time there, an inside source told the publication, "He spent the whole time with his new lady at their private villa."

Describing Seacrest's getaway as a "romantic" one, the insider went on to spill, "Ryan looked relaxed and was able to just sit and chat. He didn't have his phone or computer around and was very attentive and always having deep conversations with his new girl." The source added that the pair later left Cabo San Lucas together.

Seacrest was first linked romantically to Taylor in March 2013. They went separate ways in late 2014, but reconciled in 2016. Three years later, the pair broke up in February, and got back together by September.

In May 2020, Seacrest touched on their relationship during an episode of "Live With Kelly and Ryan". At the time, he declared, "I just want to say happy third anniversary to Shayna. It is our third time together. So we've gotten together, broken up, gotten together, broken up. This is No. 3 of being together."