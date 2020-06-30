 
 

Ryan Seacrest Confirms Shayna Taylor Split as Vacation Photos With Mystery Blonde Surface

Ryan Seacrest Confirms Shayna Taylor Split as Vacation Photos With Mystery Blonde Surface
WENN/Avalon
Celebrity

The 'American Idol' host has been caught on camera soaking up the sun accompanied by a woman, who bears a striking resemblance to his chef ex, during a getaway in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

  • Jun 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - Ryan Seacrest is back on the single market. More than one month after wishing Shayna Taylor a "happy third anniversary" during an episode of "Live With Kelly and Ryan", the daytime TV host went public with the news that he and his on-and-off girlfriend have once again called it quits.

In a statement to the press, a representative for the 45-year-old noted that the former couple "decided to end their romantic relationship amicably some time ago." His rep further added, "They remain good friends, each other's biggest supporters and will always cherish their time together as a couple."

The split confirmation came after Daily Mail released a series of photos that saw the "American Idol" host being joined by a mystery blonde during his June vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Most of the pictures displayed the two soaking up the sun on a sun lounger in a resort. One in particular captured them holding hands.

E! News reported that Seacrest took private jet along with real estate mogul Mike Meldman and a group of friends to catch up on some rest in Cabo San Lucas. As for his time there, an inside source told the publication, "He spent the whole time with his new lady at their private villa."

Describing Seacrest's getaway as a "romantic" one, the insider went on to spill, "Ryan looked relaxed and was able to just sit and chat. He didn't have his phone or computer around and was very attentive and always having deep conversations with his new girl." The source added that the pair later left Cabo San Lucas together.

Seacrest was first linked romantically to Taylor in March 2013. They went separate ways in late 2014, but reconciled in 2016. Three years later, the pair broke up in February, and got back together by September.

In May 2020, Seacrest touched on their relationship during an episode of "Live With Kelly and Ryan". At the time, he declared, "I just want to say happy third anniversary to Shayna. It is our third time together. So we've gotten together, broken up, gotten together, broken up. This is No. 3 of being together."

You can share this post!

Kim Kardashian's KKW Brand Valued at $1 Billion After Coty Deal

Hip-Hop Stars Mourn Death of Bay Area Rapper Young Curt Killed in Rollover Crash
Related Posts
Ryan Seacrest Admits to Be 'in Need of Rest' After Slurring Words During 'American Idol' Finale

Ryan Seacrest Admits to Be 'in Need of Rest' After Slurring Words During 'American Idol' Finale

Ryan Seacrest Laughs Off His Epic Tumble of Chair

Ryan Seacrest Laughs Off His Epic Tumble of Chair

Report: Ryan Seacrest Plans to Get Theraphy Before Marrying Shayna Taylor

Report: Ryan Seacrest Plans to Get Theraphy Before Marrying Shayna Taylor

Ryan Seacrest Sued by 'America's Next Top Model' Alum for Unauthorized Nude Filming

Ryan Seacrest Sued by 'America's Next Top Model' Alum for Unauthorized Nude Filming

Most Read
Blueface Gets Slapped by His Baby Mama in Instagram Video
Celebrity

Blueface Gets Slapped by His Baby Mama in Instagram Video

Idina Menzel to Lead 'Rent' Reunion for Broadway Pride Event

Idina Menzel to Lead 'Rent' Reunion for Broadway Pride Event

Hazel E's Fiance Devon Waller Calls Out Men in His Family for DM-ing Her

Hazel E's Fiance Devon Waller Calls Out Men in His Family for DM-ing Her

Tyga and Hulk Hogan's Son Beefing After Rapper Slides Into His GF's DM

Tyga and Hulk Hogan's Son Beefing After Rapper Slides Into His GF's DM

Lecrae Reflects on Pastor Louie Giglio's Controversial 'Slavery is White Blessing' Comments

Lecrae Reflects on Pastor Louie Giglio's Controversial 'Slavery is White Blessing' Comments

Bryson Tiller Hints at Going to College After Getting High School Diploma

Bryson Tiller Hints at Going to College After Getting High School Diploma

Sia Says Sons 'Suffered a Lot' Before Adoption

Sia Says Sons 'Suffered a Lot' Before Adoption

Dolph Lundgren, 62, Engaged to Much Younger Girlfriend

Dolph Lundgren, 62, Engaged to Much Younger Girlfriend

Rapper Ty Laid to Rest in London After Passing Away From COVID-19 Complications

Rapper Ty Laid to Rest in London After Passing Away From COVID-19 Complications

Most Notorious Actor-Director Feuds

Most Notorious Actor-Director Feuds

Christina Aguilera Gets Candid About Having to Protect Her 'Too Ethnic' Name

Christina Aguilera Gets Candid About Having to Protect Her 'Too Ethnic' Name

Actress Molly Conlin Robbed at Knifepoint in Scary Home Invasion

Actress Molly Conlin Robbed at Knifepoint in Scary Home Invasion

'Shrek 2' Director Kelly Asbury Dies of Cancer

'Shrek 2' Director Kelly Asbury Dies of Cancer