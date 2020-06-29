Did JT and Lil Uzi Vert Use to Be Dating?

Instagram Celebrity

The romance speculation arises after a fan takes to her Twitter account to share that the 'XO TOUR Lif3' rapper and the City Girls' member mention each other in their songs.

Jun 29, 2020

AceShowbiz - A secret romance? People are convinced that City Girls member JT and Lil Uzi Vert used to be in a romantic relationship as the alleged couple raised fans' eyebrows with their behavior including name-dropping each other in their songs.

A fan recently took to her Twitter account to share that the two hip-hop stars mentioned each other in their songs. JT had the bars which read, "Gotta be winnin' like Uzi," in City Girls' song "Winnin". Meanwhile, Uzi rapped, "Took JT out the city," in "Lo Mein".

"JT and Uzi each name dropped each other in their songs', how did y'all not know they were messing around?" the fan captioned her post. Further fueling the speculations, Uzi also responded to one of JT's tweets which read, "F**k that dog. n***a Forever I mean it toxic a** b***h." In a now-deleted tweet, Uzi replied with a sticking the tongue out emoji, prompting fans to believe that JT's tweet was about him.

In response to the rumors, some fans were confused. "Soooo, why y'all ain't tell me that JT and Lil Uzi Vert were a thing?" a fan asked. "Where was I when Uzi & JT became a thing?" someone else echoed the sentiment.

"I remember the live when she first cane home or was in work release. They both were beating around the bush but I knew something was up," one other person added. As surprising as it might be, a fan noted that "this cane be real. Such an odd couple.. But when she jumped, she did always talk about Uzi and how she loves his music so who knows."

However, someone thought that all that was fake and intentional. Talking about JT's Instagram Live in which she was mad about someone "horrible" and "toxic," a fan wrote, "JT's 'rant' about Lil Uzi was definitely a publicity stunt to get ppl to stream. y'all think City girl JT finna be crying about a n***a fr?"