Sarah Shahi to End 11 Years of Marriage to Steve Howey by Filing for Divorce

WENN/Nicky Nelson Celebrity

Citing irreconcilable differences in the papers she filed in Los Angeles, the 'Reverie' actress lists the date of her separation from the 'Shameless' actor as April 14.

Jun 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - Married actors Steve Howey and Sarah Shahi have split.

Shahi has filed for divorce to end the pair's 11-year marriage, according to documents obtained by Us Weekly.

The 40-year-old filed papers in Los Angeles on 4 May (20), citing irreconcilable differences. She listed the date of separation as 14 April.

The couple met when she guest-starred in an episode of his former series "Reba" in 2004 and Howey and Shahi wed in Las Vegas in 2009.

They are parents to son William, 10, and five-year-old twins Violet and Knox.