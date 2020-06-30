 
 

Sarah Shahi to End 11 Years of Marriage to Steve Howey by Filing for Divorce

WENN/Nicky Nelson
Celebrity

Citing irreconcilable differences in the papers she filed in Los Angeles, the 'Reverie' actress lists the date of her separation from the 'Shameless' actor as April 14.

  • Jun 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - Married actors Steve Howey and Sarah Shahi have split.

Shahi has filed for divorce to end the pair's 11-year marriage, according to documents obtained by Us Weekly.

The 40-year-old filed papers in Los Angeles on 4 May (20), citing irreconcilable differences. She listed the date of separation as 14 April.

The couple met when she guest-starred in an episode of his former series "Reba" in 2004 and Howey and Shahi wed in Las Vegas in 2009.

They are parents to son William, 10, and five-year-old twins Violet and Knox.

