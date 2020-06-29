 
 

Sandra Oh Slams Very Slow Progression of Racial Diversity in Britain's Entertainment Industry

During an episode of Variety's 'Actors on Actors: At Home', the 'Killing Eve' actress admits to Kerry Washington that she is 'totally used to' being the only Asian person on the series' set.

  • Jun 29, 2020

AceShowbiz - Sandra Oh has opened up on racial diversity in the U.K. entertainment industry, as she insisted the progression of people of colour behind the camera in Britain is "very slow".

The "Killing Eve" star spoke with Kerry Washington during an episode of Variety's "Actors on Actors: At Home" about working on the hit programme, and she confessed she's "totally used to" being the only Asian person on set.

"The U.K. I'm not afraid to say is behind," Sandra shared. "I am not only the only Asian person on set, sometimes it changes - which is very exciting when someone comes on set, but the development of people behind the camera is very slow in the U.K."

"I don't know about the rest of Europe, so sometimes it was a little... sometimes it would be me and 75 white people and I have not come from that in my film career, which has been much more independent."

Explaining that usually, her experiences have been more diverse, Sandra said: "Mostly working with women and women of colour, in the United States it hasn't always been all white, but being the only Asian person is definitely a familiar place for me'."

"I've got to tell you. Even more than that, I think being the only American on that set (for "Killing Eve"), in Europe, informed me more than the physicality. I've not even really talked about this, but there is something about constantly feeling like the observer or the outsider."

Sandra's comments echo those recently made by director Steve McQueen, who also insisted the U.K. has a "shameful" lack of diversity in its film industry, and added the country lags "far behind" the U.S. in representing ethnic minorities in production.

