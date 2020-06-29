 
 

Taylor Schilling and Nikki Blonsky Make Use of Pride Month to Come Out

WENN
Celebrity

The 'Orange Is the New Black' alum confirms her relationship with musical and visual artist Emily Ritz on her Instagram page, while the 'Hairspray' actress announces her sexuality on TikTok.

  • Jun 29, 2020

AceShowbiz - Actresses Taylor Schilling and Nikki Blonsky both came out while celebrating the 50th anniversary of Pride on Sunday, June 28.

"Orange Is the New Black" star Taylor confirmed her romance with musical and visual artist Emily Ritz, by re-posting a picture from Emily of the pair embracing in the fog on her Instagram page.

"I couldn't be more proud to be by your side," Emily wrote on top of the image, while tagging Taylor and adding several pink heart emojis.

Taylor Schilling Comes Out on Pride Month

Taylor Schilling comes out on Pride month.

It's been reported that Taylor and Emily first met through mutual friends, with their friendship turning romantic late last year.

Meanwhile, "Hairspray" star Nikki chose TikTok as her medium to announce her sexuality, sharing a video of herself dancing around her backyard to Diana Ross' hit tune "I'm Coming Out".

"Hi, it's Nikki Blonsky and I'm coming out! #pride," she captioned the video.

Nikki, who starred as Tracy Turnblad in the 2007 film version of "Hairspray", then added in the comments, "It's incredibly true!!! Thank you so much for the love and support!"

