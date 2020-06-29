Peter Sarsgaard Shares Initial Worry About Intense Character for 'The Batman'

WENN Movie

Starring opposite Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz in director Matt Reeves' upcoming superhero movie, the 'Loving Pablo' actor will be seen as Gotham City District Attorney Gil Colson.

AceShowbiz - Peter Sarsgaard has found his role as Gotham City District Attorney Gil Colson in "The Batman" "intense" to film.

The 49-year-old actor spoke to Britain's The Observer newspaper about working on the movie, also starring Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz, prior to its shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reflecting on his role, he shared, "My part is very intense. On a big show like that my main concern was that I would have to do it 150 times - this intense scene and then that intense scene."

"My character is at nine out of 10 for a lot of it," he explained, "That was going through my head a lot, like 'How do I maintain this?' "

Despite his initial concerns, Sarsgaard gushed over his experience on set, and admitted he feels like he's in "great hands" with director Matt Reeves.

"The bigger something is the harder it is to keep it pure in terms of vision. And honestly, with Matt Reeves, on 'The Batman', he can do it," he shared. "It's just such a spectacle. Even on set it's kind of amazing to see the total professionalism of everyone in their jobs. It's all the best people at everything."

"The Batman" is due for release on October 1, 2021.