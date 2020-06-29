 
 

Tyga and Hulk Hogan's Son Beefing After Rapper Slides Into His GF's DM

Tyga and Hulk Hogan's Son Beefing After Rapper Slides Into His GF's DM
WENN/Instagram
Celebrity

Former porn star Tana Lea then claps back at Tyga after the rapper attempts to 'pull an uno reverse card,' accusing him of cheating on his ex Kylie Jenner when she was in Australia.

  • Jun 29, 2020

AceShowbiz - Tyga has found himself feuding with Hulk Hogan's son Nick Hogan over his social media activity. It started after Nick shared on his Instagram account a screenshot of the rapper sending a flirty DM to his girlfriend and former porn star Tana Lea.

In the post, it could be seen the former boyfriend of Kylie Jenner sent an eye emoji to Tana. Alas, it was Nick who replied to the "AYY MACARENA" spitter by sending him a selfie of him and asking him, "Whats up." Captioning the picture, Nick wrote, "When they slide in @thetanalea's DM's" alongside a laughing and crying emoji.

However, Tyga didn't want to let Nick have the last laugh as he came up with a receipt that it was Tana who slid into his DM first. Taking to his Instagram Stories, he posted a screenshot of Tana reacting to his posts dated back in 2018. "lol," so T-Raww wrote on the snap.

Tana apparently caught wind of Tyga's tea and clapped back at him in a lengthy message on Instagram Stories. "Clearly he meant so much that I hung on to his message from 2018. I didn't even remember the dude. I didn't keep messages from 2018. It doesn't also change the fact that he dmed me TWO days ago knowing I have a boyfriend," she wrote.

"But okayyyyy. In 2018 I did porn I'm sure when I was single I gave a lot of heart eye replies. I needed snap content. I wasn't single when he just messaged me. Out of respect for my dude I showed him the message. Which was the only message I ever had from Tyga bc I don't hold on to s**t that had no relevancy," she added.

Tana then advised Tyga, "Next time you wanna try to pull an uno reverse card, also make sure I don't have a draw four. You forget I saw you cheating on Kylie when she was filming in Australia... plot twist."

You can share this post!

Iggy Azalea Steps Out for the First Time After Giving Birth to Son

Alicia Keys Tugs at the Heartstrings With 'Perfect Way to Die' Performance at 2020 BET Awards
Related Posts
Tyga Shoots His Shot at Zendaya

Tyga Shoots His Shot at Zendaya

Tyga Reignites Anitta Dating Rumors After They're Seen Getting Close Backstage at Her Show

Tyga Reignites Anitta Dating Rumors After They're Seen Getting Close Backstage at Her Show

Tyga Recruits Los Del Rio for Comedic 'Ayy Macarena' Video

Tyga Recruits Los Del Rio for Comedic 'Ayy Macarena' Video

Kylie Jenner's Friend Confirms Tyga's NSFW 'Uno' Verse Is About Her

Kylie Jenner's Friend Confirms Tyga's NSFW 'Uno' Verse Is About Her

Most Read
Blueface Gets Slapped by His Baby Mama in Instagram Video
Celebrity

Blueface Gets Slapped by His Baby Mama in Instagram Video

R. Kelly's Ex-GF Azriel Clary Shows Her Burned Car After Arsonists Set It on Fire

R. Kelly's Ex-GF Azriel Clary Shows Her Burned Car After Arsonists Set It on Fire

Nicki Minaj Sparks Baby Bump Rumors While Slamming 'TROLLZ' Haters

Nicki Minaj Sparks Baby Bump Rumors While Slamming 'TROLLZ' Haters

Alia Shawkat Admits Brad Pitt Dating Rumors Made Her Feel Like Being Naked in School

Alia Shawkat Admits Brad Pitt Dating Rumors Made Her Feel Like Being Naked in School

Hazel E's Fiance Devon Waller Calls Out Men in His Family for DM-ing Her

Hazel E's Fiance Devon Waller Calls Out Men in His Family for DM-ing Her

Idina Menzel to Lead 'Rent' Reunion for Broadway Pride Event

Idina Menzel to Lead 'Rent' Reunion for Broadway Pride Event

Lewis Hamilton Calls Out Bernie Ecclestone Over 'Uneducated' Comments About 'Racist' Black People

Lewis Hamilton Calls Out Bernie Ecclestone Over 'Uneducated' Comments About 'Racist' Black People

Lecrae Reflects on Pastor Louie Giglio's Controversial 'Slavery is White Blessing' Comments

Lecrae Reflects on Pastor Louie Giglio's Controversial 'Slavery is White Blessing' Comments

Rapper Huey Killed in Deadly Shooting

Rapper Huey Killed in Deadly Shooting

Chrissy Teigen Puts Result of Breast Implant Removal Surgery on Major Display

Chrissy Teigen Puts Result of Breast Implant Removal Surgery on Major Display

Lil Wayne's New GF Denise Bidot Hits Back at Troll Accusing Her of Betraying His Ex-Fiancee

Lil Wayne's New GF Denise Bidot Hits Back at Troll Accusing Her of Betraying His Ex-Fiancee

Jada Pinkett Smith, Jaden, Willow Smith Join Breonna Taylor Memorial Rally in Kentucky

Jada Pinkett Smith, Jaden, Willow Smith Join Breonna Taylor Memorial Rally in Kentucky

Bryson Tiller Hints at Going to College After Getting High School Diploma

Bryson Tiller Hints at Going to College After Getting High School Diploma