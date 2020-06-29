Tyga and Hulk Hogan's Son Beefing After Rapper Slides Into His GF's DM

WENN/Instagram Celebrity

Former porn star Tana Lea then claps back at Tyga after the rapper attempts to 'pull an uno reverse card,' accusing him of cheating on his ex Kylie Jenner when she was in Australia.

AceShowbiz - Tyga has found himself feuding with Hulk Hogan's son Nick Hogan over his social media activity. It started after Nick shared on his Instagram account a screenshot of the rapper sending a flirty DM to his girlfriend and former porn star Tana Lea.

In the post, it could be seen the former boyfriend of Kylie Jenner sent an eye emoji to Tana. Alas, it was Nick who replied to the "AYY MACARENA" spitter by sending him a selfie of him and asking him, "Whats up." Captioning the picture, Nick wrote, "When they slide in @thetanalea's DM's" alongside a laughing and crying emoji.

However, Tyga didn't want to let Nick have the last laugh as he came up with a receipt that it was Tana who slid into his DM first. Taking to his Instagram Stories, he posted a screenshot of Tana reacting to his posts dated back in 2018. "lol," so T-Raww wrote on the snap.

Tana apparently caught wind of Tyga's tea and clapped back at him in a lengthy message on Instagram Stories. "Clearly he meant so much that I hung on to his message from 2018. I didn't even remember the dude. I didn't keep messages from 2018. It doesn't also change the fact that he dmed me TWO days ago knowing I have a boyfriend," she wrote.

"But okayyyyy. In 2018 I did porn I'm sure when I was single I gave a lot of heart eye replies. I needed snap content. I wasn't single when he just messaged me. Out of respect for my dude I showed him the message. Which was the only message I ever had from Tyga bc I don't hold on to s**t that had no relevancy," she added.

Tana then advised Tyga, "Next time you wanna try to pull an uno reverse card, also make sure I don't have a draw four. You forget I saw you cheating on Kylie when she was filming in Australia... plot twist."