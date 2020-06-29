Iggy Azalea Steps Out for the First Time After Giving Birth to Son

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Black Widow' raptress shows off her post-baby body in a figure-hugging top and black skinny jeans while heading to the Los Angeles Department of Motor Vehicles.

Jun 29, 2020

AceShowbiz - Iggy Azalea has been spotted out in public for the first time after secretly giving birth to her first child. The Australian raptress was photographed running an errand in Hollywood, California on Friday, June 26.

The new mom showed off her post-baby body in a black bodysuit and black skinny jeans. She also wore a frayed denim jacket and heeled strappy black sandals, while holding a black face mask which she didn't put on at the time.

In the pictures, her long blonde tresses were kept straight and let loose as she accessorized with extremely large silver hoop earrings. She sported natural makeup with nude lipstick.

The 30-year-old star reportedly visited the Los Angeles Department of Motor Vehicles that day to take a new driver's license photo. After spending 20 minutes inside, she left the building wearing the black face mask and holding a paperwork.

Iggy was reported to have given birth her first child, a baby boy, with her boyfriend Playboi Carti in April, but it's not until earlier this month that she confirmed the news. "I have a son," she wrote in a message to her fans via Instagram Stories on Wednesday, June 10. On why she waited for weeks to share the news, the Grammy-nominated artist explained, "I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I'm always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world."

Iggy, who has been keeping her relationship with her boyfriend low-key, also revealed her intention to keep her son's life private, but it was never her intention to keep him a secret. "I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret & I love him beyond words," the "Fancy" spitter declared.

Iggy and Playboi have been dating since late 2018. In December 2019, they moved into a new home in Atlanta together. In the same month, rumors of Iggy being pregnant first started going around, but neither Iggy nor Playboi ever confirmed the news.