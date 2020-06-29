 
 

Allison Holker Applauds Daughter for Defending Her Gender-Fluid Style Against Trolls

Weslie Fowler, the daughter of the 'Dancing With the Star' alum with an ex-fiance, has made use of a TikTok video to calmly address a question why she likes to 'dress' like 'a boy.'

  • Jun 29, 2020

AceShowbiz - Allison Holker could not help but praise her first-born's maturity. Upon learning that Weslie Fowler has spoken up against those criticizing her gender-fluid style on an online platform, the former pro-dancer on "Dancing With the Stars" made use of hers to share how her 12-year-old daughter stood up for herself.

Reposting Weslie's TikTok video on Instagram, the dancer wife of Stephen "tWitch" Boss declared, "Proud of my daughter for standing up for herself and using her voice." She continued, "We need to stop trying to tear each other down ... instead we should stand together understanding our uniqueness is beautiful! Love you @weslierboss #sayitlouderfortheonesintheback #genz #thisis12."

Before Allison came out with her Saturday, June 27 post, her daughter Weslie shared a video wherein she responded to an inquiry about her fashion style. "Patriarchy is dead. Just because I don't wear dresses and bright pink doesn't mean I'm dressing like a boy," the pre-teen kicked off her explanation. "This is my style."

"I wear comfy clothes and darker colors, and just because I dress like that, doesn't mean I'm dressing like a boy. And it doesn't mean that boys or girls are defined to wear certain things because of their gender. It doesn't mean anything," she stressed. "Just because you can't open your eyes, doesn't mean I'm about to change."

Weslie, who has been adopted by tWitch, is Allison's child with an ex-fiance. In addition to the 12-year-old, the season 2 contestant on "So You Think You Can Dance" herself is a mother to 4-year-old Maddox and 6-month-old Zaia.

In late May, Allison celebrated Weslie's birthday with a special tribute on Instagram. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my BEAUTIFUL WESLIE !!!!! I love you so much and watching you grow up each and every day is a pleasure," she wrote. "12 years old and you are stunning in all ways, your smart, your caring, your the best big sister, a great friend and a beautiful daughter!"

Along with three photos of them together, the 32-year-old continued, "You are by far one of my greatest accomplishments , I AM PROUD to be your momma!!" She concluded her post by declaring, "I love you so much and I hope you have the best birthday ever! Love you @weslierboss HAPPY 12 years old today! #happybirthday #birthday #love #mydaughter #12yearsold."

