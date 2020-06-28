 
 

'High School Musical' Star Joshua Bassett Calls Sexual Assault Allegations 'Fabricated'

The former 'High School Musical: The Musical' actor vehemently denies rumors suggesting he sexually assaulted a young female fan during an encounter in 2019.

  • Jun 28, 2020

AceShowbiz - "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" actor Joshua Bassett has fired back at allegations of sexual assault made against him on social media.

Bassett is the latest high-profile star to be named in similar allegations on social media after Cole Sprouse and Justin Bieber were previously referenced in similar social media posts.

In her post, a 16-year-old named Grace recalled meeting the actor in 2019 when she was in New York and claimed he led her to a remote alleyway and tried kissing her when she asked him for a photo together.

According to her account, he continued to sexually assault her despite her asking him to stop, groping her pants and violently grabbing her wrists so she couldn't escape. Eventually, she fled and tried to pretend like nothing happened. "BELIEVE THE VICTIMS. It's a very scary situation to be in and you will never understand unless you've been in one before. I know a lot of people won't believe me because he's so popular but I just wanted to let this out," Grace wrote.

Addressing the accusations on his own account, the 19-year-old singer/actor insisted the allegations are not true.

"It has come to my attention that a now deactivated account has spread rumors about me regarding a fabricated encounter with a fan accusing me of sexual assault," he penned. "This abhorrent rumor is absolutely false, and dangerous to actual victims with real stories."

"I'm sick to my stomach that someone would recklessly perpetuate such defamatory claims. it is vital to respect all peoples boundaries at all times. be kind and be good," he added.

