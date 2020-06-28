 
 

Ellen DeGeneres Vows to Use Her Show to Amplify Black Voice and Educate Her Audience

Ellen DeGeneres Vows to Use Her Show to Amplify Black Voice and Educate Her Audience
CBS
TV

The 'Finding Dory' star promises to use her platform to be a better ally to the people of color during her speech as she accepts her latest Daytime Emmy Award.

  • Jun 28, 2020

AceShowbiz - Ellen DeGeneres will "amplify voices of black people" after taking home the Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show at the virtual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 26, 2020 night.

This year 2020, the show went virtual amid the coronavirus crisis and, speaking from her home as she accepted her prize, Ellen, who is the recipient of 31 Daytime Emmys, insisted she has "a few more (years) to go" on the show.

"If anything has become clear over the last month or so, it's that we can do a lot more with the platform that we're given," the "Finding Dory" star explained, referencing ongoing Black Lives Matter protests against systematic racism.

"I intend to use the next two years of my show as a platform for change, to amplify voices of black people and people of colour and to educate my audience," she vowed. "I am always grateful to be able to do what I do but more than ever I just feel like this is a responsibility to effect change."

The comedian and TV personality previously shared a video message via Instagram, revealing she is "so angry" in the wake of George Floyd's death at the hands of cops.

"I haven't spoken directly because I don't know what to say," she admitted. "I am so sad and I am so angry, and I know I'm not going to say the right thing. I know there are going to be a lot of people who are going to be in disagreement with what I say. But I have a platform and I have a voice and I have always stood for equality."

You can share this post!

Katy Perry Dedicates Song of 'Hope' to Unborn Daughter

'High School Musical' Star Joshua Bassett Calls Sexual Assault Allegations 'Fabricated'
Related Posts
Ellen DeGeneres Returns to TV Show From Living Room to Support Staff Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Ellen DeGeneres Returns to TV Show From Living Room to Support Staff Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Ellen DeGeneres 'Already Bored' as Talk Show Gets Suspended Due to Coronavirus

Ellen DeGeneres 'Already Bored' as Talk Show Gets Suspended Due to Coronavirus

Watch: David Beckham Keeps His Cool When Justin Bieber Tries to Scare Him

Watch: David Beckham Keeps His Cool When Justin Bieber Tries to Scare Him

P. Diddy Surprises His Young Cancer-Stricken Fans

P. Diddy Surprises His Young Cancer-Stricken Fans

Most Read
'Downton Abbey' Cast Supported Each Other Throughout COVID-19 Lockdown via Zoom Calls
TV

'Downton Abbey' Cast Supported Each Other Throughout COVID-19 Lockdown via Zoom Calls

Gillian Anderson: 'Sex Education' Makes It Okay to Be Who You Are

Gillian Anderson: 'Sex Education' Makes It Okay to Be Who You Are

Demi Lovato to Share Journey After Drug Overdose in New Docu-Series

Demi Lovato to Share Journey After Drug Overdose in New Docu-Series

Giancarlo Esposito to Host Docuseries Tied to 'Breaking Bad' and 'Better Call Saul'

Giancarlo Esposito to Host Docuseries Tied to 'Breaking Bad' and 'Better Call Saul'

'The Office' Deletes Blackface Scene

'The Office' Deletes Blackface Scene

Boris Johnson's U.K. Coronavirus Crisis Adapted Into New TV Series

Boris Johnson's U.K. Coronavirus Crisis Adapted Into New TV Series

'The Simpsons' Announces It Will Stop Using White Actors to Voice Non-White Characters

'The Simpsons' Announces It Will Stop Using White Actors to Voice Non-White Characters

Luke Evans Joins Nicole Kidman in 'Nine Perfect Strangers'

Luke Evans Joins Nicole Kidman in 'Nine Perfect Strangers'

'Young and Restless', 'Bold and Beautiful, 'General Hospital' Win at 2020 Daytime Emmys

'Young and Restless', 'Bold and Beautiful, 'General Hospital' Win at 2020 Daytime Emmys

Kelly Clarkson Gives Estranged Husband Shoutout After Winning Her First Daytime Emmy

Kelly Clarkson Gives Estranged Husband Shoutout After Winning Her First Daytime Emmy

Matt Bomer Would Love to Direct 'American Horror Story' Spin-Off

Matt Bomer Would Love to Direct 'American Horror Story' Spin-Off

Ellen DeGeneres Vows to Use Her Show to Amplify Black Voice and Educate Her Audience

Ellen DeGeneres Vows to Use Her Show to Amplify Black Voice and Educate Her Audience

Sandra Oh Recalls Pitching Herself for Lead Role in 'Scandal' but Getting Rejected by Shonda Rhimes

Sandra Oh Recalls Pitching Herself for Lead Role in 'Scandal' but Getting Rejected by Shonda Rhimes