Ellen DeGeneres Vows to Use Her Show to Amplify Black Voice and Educate Her Audience

CBS TV

The 'Finding Dory' star promises to use her platform to be a better ally to the people of color during her speech as she accepts her latest Daytime Emmy Award.

Jun 28, 2020

AceShowbiz - Ellen DeGeneres will "amplify voices of black people" after taking home the Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show at the virtual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 26, 2020 night.

This year 2020, the show went virtual amid the coronavirus crisis and, speaking from her home as she accepted her prize, Ellen, who is the recipient of 31 Daytime Emmys, insisted she has "a few more (years) to go" on the show.

"If anything has become clear over the last month or so, it's that we can do a lot more with the platform that we're given," the "Finding Dory" star explained, referencing ongoing Black Lives Matter protests against systematic racism.

"I intend to use the next two years of my show as a platform for change, to amplify voices of black people and people of colour and to educate my audience," she vowed. "I am always grateful to be able to do what I do but more than ever I just feel like this is a responsibility to effect change."

The comedian and TV personality previously shared a video message via Instagram, revealing she is "so angry" in the wake of George Floyd's death at the hands of cops.

"I haven't spoken directly because I don't know what to say," she admitted. "I am so sad and I am so angry, and I know I'm not going to say the right thing. I know there are going to be a lot of people who are going to be in disagreement with what I say. But I have a platform and I have a voice and I have always stood for equality."