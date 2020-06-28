Florence Pugh Apologizes as She Admits to Wearing Cornrows and Henna in the Past

WENN Celebrity

The 'Little Women' actress is 'truly sorry' for being complicit in cultural appropriation after admitting to getting cornrows when she's 18 and wearing Henna in the past.

AceShowbiz - Florence Pugh has issued a lengthy statement admitting she was complicit in cultural appropriation for years before she finally realized what she was doing.

Amid ongoing Black Lives Matter protests worldwide and calls for an end to systematic racism, the "Little Women" star revealed she got cornrows, a braided hairstyle typically worn by Black people, when she was 18 and, after a conversation with a photographer friend, learned what cultural appropriation was.

"The history and heartbreak over how when Black girls do it they're mocked and judged, but when white girls do it, it's only then perceived as cool," the 24-year-old penned.

"It was true. I could see how Black culture was being so obviously exploited. I was defensive and confused, white fragility coming out plain and simple."

The "Midsommar" star went on to open up about her Henna phase and revealed it was an Indian shop owner who opened her eyes to the history of the skin dye, which made her realise she "wasn't being respectful in how I was using it."

"I thought because I was taught about it differently, I was an exception… Stupid doesn't even cut it. I was uneducated. I was unread," Florence reflected.

"I'm truly sorry to all of you that were offended for years or even just recently," Florence concluded. "I cannot dismiss the actions I bought into years ago, but I believe that we who were blind to such things must acknowledge them and recognize them as our faults, our ignorance and our white privilege and I apologize profusely that it took this long."