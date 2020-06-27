'Shrek 2' Director Kelly Asbury Dies of Cancer

WENN Celebrity

The filmmaker of the Oscar-nominated 'Shrek' sequel and 'Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron' has passed away at the age of 60 following his struggle with stage four cancer.

AceShowbiz - Kelly Asbury, director of "Shrek 2", has died aged 60.

Asbury, an animated director of Oscar-nominated films including the successful "Shrek" sequel and "Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron", passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 following a battle with stage four cancer, his spokesperson Nancy Newhouse Porter confirmed to Deadline.

Revealing the animation artist passed away at his home in Encino, California, she shared, "He was one of the most admired and beloved people in the industry... It's heartbreaking for everyone."

In addition to directing the popular children's movie, featuring Mike Myers and Cameron Diaz about ogres living in a fairytale world, he also provided "additional voices" in the hit cartoon comedy.

Kelly's other credits include as a visual development artist on Disney's "The Little Mermaid" in 1989, as an assistant art director on Tim Burton's "The Nightmare Before Christmas" in 1993 and as a story artist on Disney's "Toy Story" in 1995.

He also worked with Elton John on the animated romantic comedy, "Gnomeo and Juliet", in 2011 for which he served as director. Kelly most recently worked as an additional story artist on 2019 animated film "The Addams Family".

He is survived by his wife Jacquie Boggs, who he married in 2011.