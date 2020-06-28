 
 

Bob Dylan Becomes Oldest Artist to Top U.K. Albums Chart

Bob Dylan Becomes Oldest Artist to Top U.K. Albums Chart
WENN
Music

The 'Rough and Rowdy Ways' star scores No. 1 album in the United Kingdom with his latest album, becoming the oldest musician to top the rankings with a new original record.

  • Jun 28, 2020

AceShowbiz - Bob Dylan has become the oldest artist ever to score a U.K. number one album with a record comprising of new original material.

The 79-year-old folk rock icon's latest release, "Rough and Rowdy Ways", has been met with huge critical acclaim since its release, and it tops Friday's June 26, 2020 Official Charts Company rundown with 34,000 chart sales.

In addition to becoming the oldest ever act to top the chart with an LP of new tracks, he also becomes the oldest male solo artist to land a number one, surpassing Rod Stewart, who was nearly 75 when he reached the summit with an orchestral reworking of his old hits in December. Vera Lynn, who passed away at the age of 103 this month, June 2020, still holds the overall crown for her 2009 record "We'll Meet Again - The Very Best Of".

Bob's fellow rock legend, Neil Young, is at two with his 11th Top 10 album, including two with the supergroup Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young - his highest charting collection since 1994's "Sleeps with Angels".

Lady Gaga's "Chromatica" is at three, with Lewis Capaldi's "Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent" at four and Harry Styles' "Fine Line" completing the top five.

In the singles chart, "Rockstar" by DaBaby and Roddy Ricch makes it a sixth non-consecutive week at number one with former chart-topper "Rain On Me" by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande staying at two. Dance hit "Breaking Me" by Topic and A7S climbs one place to three.

You can share this post!

Gerard Butler Working on 'Fantastic Idea' for 'Angel Has Fallen' Sequel

Dolph Lundgren, 62, Engaged to Much Younger Girlfriend
Related Posts
Bob Dylan Fears Coronavirus Pandemic Could Be Precursor to Doomsday

Bob Dylan Fears Coronavirus Pandemic Could Be Precursor to Doomsday

Bob Dylan Books Summer Release for First Original Album in Eight Years

Bob Dylan Books Summer Release for First Original Album in Eight Years

Bob Dylan Comes Out With First Song in Eight Years Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Bob Dylan Comes Out With First Song in Eight Years Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Bob Dylan to Be Honored With a Museum in Oklahoma

Bob Dylan to Be Honored With a Museum in Oklahoma

Most Read
Human Nature Ends Las Vegas Residency After Months of Coronavirus Shutdown
Music

Human Nature Ends Las Vegas Residency After Months of Coronavirus Shutdown

Eminem Issues Statement About 'Unnecessary' Revolt Diss in Leaked Song

Eminem Issues Statement About 'Unnecessary' Revolt Diss in Leaked Song

Nicki Minaj Tells Fans Demanding for Her Unreleased Songs to Hound Kim Kardashian and A$AP Ferg

Nicki Minaj Tells Fans Demanding for Her Unreleased Songs to Hound Kim Kardashian and A$AP Ferg

Lizzo, Tame Impala and The Strokes to Headline 2021 Outside Lands Festival

Lizzo, Tame Impala and The Strokes to Headline 2021 Outside Lands Festival

Beyonce to Be Feted for Her Charity Works at 2020 BET Awards

Beyonce to Be Feted for Her Charity Works at 2020 BET Awards

Brendon Urie Demands Donald Trump to Stop Playing Panic At the Disco's Song

Brendon Urie Demands Donald Trump to Stop Playing Panic At the Disco's Song

Spice Girls to Return for 2021 Tour to Bid Farewell to Fans

Spice Girls to Return for 2021 Tour to Bid Farewell to Fans

Doja Cat Transforms Into Anime Superhero in Gucci Mane-Featuring Music Video for 'Like That'

Doja Cat Transforms Into Anime Superhero in Gucci Mane-Featuring Music Video for 'Like That'

Dixie Chicks Changes Name Following Backlash as Moniker Is Associated With Slavery

Dixie Chicks Changes Name Following Backlash as Moniker Is Associated With Slavery

Adele Forced to Scrap Planned September Release for New Album

Adele Forced to Scrap Planned September Release for New Album

Megan Thee Stallion Lets Out 'Girls in the Hood' Amid Feud Between Eazy-E's Daughters

Megan Thee Stallion Lets Out 'Girls in the Hood' Amid Feud Between Eazy-E's Daughters

JoJo Siwa Claps Back at 'Irresponsible' Blackface Allegations Over Her 'Nonstop' Music Video

JoJo Siwa Claps Back at 'Irresponsible' Blackface Allegations Over Her 'Nonstop' Music Video

Blackpink Breaks BTS' YouTube Premiere Record With 'How You Like That' Video

Blackpink Breaks BTS' YouTube Premiere Record With 'How You Like That' Video