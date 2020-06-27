Gerard Butler Working on 'Fantastic Idea' for 'Angel Has Fallen' Sequel

Millennium Films Movie

The Mike Banning depicter has already planned a fourth installment of his 'Fallen' action movie franchise only a year after the third film was released in 2019.

Jun 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - Gerard Butler already has a "fantastic" plot in mind for the fourth instalment in his "Fallen" action movie franchise.

The 50-year-old actor has played U.S. Secret Service agent Mike Banning three times on screen, in "Olympus Has Fallen", "London Has Fallen", and "Angel Has Fallen", to date.

Now he thinks the time is right for another film after last year's 2019 third in the series.

He tells Entertainment Weekly, "I think with everything going on, we need him (his character, Mike). He needs to come back. Yeah, I think you will be seeing another. We're toying away with another really fantastic idea that we're working on at the moment that obviously we can't say too much about."

In the first film in 2013, Banning was trapped inside the White House as he tried to save America's President from a kidnapping, before he saved world leaders from assassination in London in the follow-up, and cleared his name after being framed in "Angel Has Fallen".

Butler is also planning a sequel to his 2018 heist film "Den of Thieves" and is already excited about the script from director Christian Gudegast.

"It's a fun ride, spreading across North America into Europe and the diamond district of Marseilles (France)," he says of plans for the film. "It's very cool and has a more European vibe this time."