 
 

Gerard Butler Working on 'Fantastic Idea' for 'Angel Has Fallen' Sequel

Gerard Butler Working on 'Fantastic Idea' for 'Angel Has Fallen' Sequel
Millennium Films
Movie

The Mike Banning depicter has already planned a fourth installment of his 'Fallen' action movie franchise only a year after the third film was released in 2019.

  • Jun 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - Gerard Butler already has a "fantastic" plot in mind for the fourth instalment in his "Fallen" action movie franchise.

The 50-year-old actor has played U.S. Secret Service agent Mike Banning three times on screen, in "Olympus Has Fallen", "London Has Fallen", and "Angel Has Fallen", to date.

Now he thinks the time is right for another film after last year's 2019 third in the series.

He tells Entertainment Weekly, "I think with everything going on, we need him (his character, Mike). He needs to come back. Yeah, I think you will be seeing another. We're toying away with another really fantastic idea that we're working on at the moment that obviously we can't say too much about."

In the first film in 2013, Banning was trapped inside the White House as he tried to save America's President from a kidnapping, before he saved world leaders from assassination in London in the follow-up, and cleared his name after being framed in "Angel Has Fallen".

Butler is also planning a sequel to his 2018 heist film "Den of Thieves" and is already excited about the script from director Christian Gudegast.

"It's a fun ride, spreading across North America into Europe and the diamond district of Marseilles (France)," he says of plans for the film. "It's very cool and has a more European vibe this time."

You can share this post!

Sia Says Sons 'Suffered a Lot' Before Adoption

Dolph Lundgren, 62, Engaged to Much Younger Girlfriend
Related Posts
'Angel Has Fallen' Tops Box Office on Labor Day Weekend, Disney Dominates Sluggish Summer

'Angel Has Fallen' Tops Box Office on Labor Day Weekend, Disney Dominates Sluggish Summer

'Angel Has Fallen' Over-Performs, Easily Tops Box Office on Debut Weekend

'Angel Has Fallen' Over-Performs, Easily Tops Box Office on Debut Weekend

Most Read
Hugh Jackman Assures Delay of 'The Music Man' Broadway Opening Will Not Take Energy Away
Movie

Hugh Jackman Assures Delay of 'The Music Man' Broadway Opening Will Not Take Energy Away

'Birds of Prey' Climbs to the Top of U.K.'s Official Film Chart

'Birds of Prey' Climbs to the Top of U.K.'s Official Film Chart

'Matrix 4' Stars Resume Filming in Berlin Despite Spike of Coronavirus Cases in Germany

'Matrix 4' Stars Resume Filming in Berlin Despite Spike of Coronavirus Cases in Germany

'Gone With the Wind' Adds Video About Racist Treatments Received by Hattie McDaniel at Oscars

'Gone With the Wind' Adds Video About Racist Treatments Received by Hattie McDaniel at Oscars

'Top Gun: Maverick' Director Circles the Remake of 'Twister'

'Top Gun: Maverick' Director Circles the Remake of 'Twister'

Serena Williams' Father Sued Over Will Smith Movie

Serena Williams' Father Sued Over Will Smith Movie

Jojo Siwa Secures Lead Role in Will Smith's Movie 'Bounce'

Jojo Siwa Secures Lead Role in Will Smith's Movie 'Bounce'

'Dracula' Director Admits to Ordering Gary Oldman to Whisper 'Evil' Words to Winona Ryder

'Dracula' Director Admits to Ordering Gary Oldman to Whisper 'Evil' Words to Winona Ryder

Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams Weigh In on 'Wedding Crashers' Sequel

Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams Weigh In on 'Wedding Crashers' Sequel

Demi Moore Lands Lead Role in Pandemic Thriller 'Songbird'

Demi Moore Lands Lead Role in Pandemic Thriller 'Songbird'

Henry Cavill Credits His Superman Role for Teaching Him a Lot About Himself

Henry Cavill Credits His Superman Role for Teaching Him a Lot About Himself

Johnny Depp Rumored to Play Joker in 'Batman Beyond' Film

Johnny Depp Rumored to Play Joker in 'Batman Beyond' Film

Zoe Kravitz Trying to 'Stay More Focused' Amid 'Pressure' After Landing Catwoman Role

Zoe Kravitz Trying to 'Stay More Focused' Amid 'Pressure' After Landing Catwoman Role