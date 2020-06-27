Margot Robbie Attached to Female-centric 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Reboot

Instagram Movie

The Disney project, which is in the early stages of development, is said to see the 'Suicide Squad' actress once again joining forces with her 'Birds of Prey' writer Christina Hodson.

AceShowbiz - Actress Margot Robbie is jumping aboard a new female-focused version of "Pirates of the Caribbean".

The "Suicide Squad" star will reteam with her "Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn" writer Christina Hodson for the Disney project, which is in the early stages of development with franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

According to reports, the film is separate from the previously-announced series reboot, currently being written by Ted Elliott and Craig Mazin.

To date, the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise has spawned five blockbuster movies, each starring Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow, grossing more than $4.5 billion worldwide.

They began with 2003's "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl", which co-starred Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley, while the most recent instalment, "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales", hit theatres in 2017.