 
 

Usher Reveals How His 'Tough' Upbringing Inspires New Song 'I Cry'

Encouraging men to embrace their emotions through the song, the 'U Got It Bad' hitmaker says that the 'universal feeling of hopelessness' amid the Black Lives Matter protests motivated him to release the tune.

  • Jun 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - Usher has encouraged men not to be afraid to show their emotions in his powerful new song "I Cry".

The 41-year-old singer is father to Usher Raymond V, 12, and Naviyd, 11, with ex-wife Tameka Foster, and admitted he wants to set an example to his boys that there's no shame in a man crying.

"This song was inspired by wanting to teach my sons that it is ok for a man to feel emotions deeply and to cry. Like many men, I was raised to believe that we have to be 'tough' and not show our vulnerability, which I don’t want to teach them," he wrote in a statement on Twitter.

Usher added that the death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers and the subsequent Black Lives Matter protests around the world also motivated him to drop the inspirational tune.

"While I was shut in during the pandemic and watching the death of George Floyd, the ongoing slaughter of Black men and women, the protests and the events that unfolded, I became very connected to the wider universal feeling of hopelessness," he explained.

"Like many, I grew increasingly frustrated by how slow things have been to change. I became very depressed thinking about all (the) sons who have lost their fathers to police brutality, social injustice and violence; the daughters and mothers too. So I returned to this song and realised it was intended for this time, so I finished it and here it is."

