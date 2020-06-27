 
 

Machine Gun Kelly Gets Shy Talking About Experience Filming Steamy Music Video With Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly Gets Shy Talking About Experience Filming Steamy Music Video With Megan Fox
Celebrity

The 'Bloody Valentine' rapper has been linked romantically to the 'Jennifer's Body' actress ever since her estranged husband Brian Austin Green confirmed they have called it quits.

  • Jun 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - Rapper Machine Gun Kelly appeared flushed as he described filming his steamy new music video with Megan Fox.

The MC recruited the "Transformers" actress, whom he is now dating, to star as his love interest in his sexy "Bloody Valentine" promo, and he was quizzed about his experience working with Megan in a video interview on Radio.com on Thursday, June 25.

However, the question appeared to leave Kelly flustered, as his camera wobbled and his face turned red.

"I mean, obviously... great work experience," the star, real name Colson Baker, teased with a bashful smile.

The "Bad Things" hitmaker then explained he convinced Megan to shoot the music video just a day before filming, having already shared his new music with the beauty.

"I was playing Megan a lot of the 'Tickets to My Downfall' (album) songs and I had made the (casting) call, like, the day before the video," he detailed. "And I was like, 'Can you come over?' and we shot the video."

Kelly and Megan have been romantically linked since she called time on her marriage to actor Brian Austin Green last month (May).

They publicly shared a kiss while holding hands in Los Angeles in mid-June, and the rapper subsequently appeared to profess his love for Megan on Instagram, captioning a series of images from a romantic picnic, "in love."

He also posted lyrics for "Bloody Valentine" on Twitter, and alluded to his new romance with music video co-star Megan.

"'I'm calling you girlfriend, what the f**k,'" he wrote, before remarking, "Life imitated art on that one."

Megan and Kelly are also co-stars in upcoming movie "Midnight in the Switchgrass".

Fox had been married to Green, the father of her three sons, for almost 10 years.

Kelly is also father to daughter Casie, 11, from a previous relationship.

You can share this post!

Kanye West to Debut Yeezy Gap in First Half of 2021 After Signing 10-Year Deal

Prince's Estate Strikes Deal to Feature His Music Catalog on TikTok
Related Posts
Machine Gun Kelly Admits He's 'in Love' Amid Megan Fox Romance

Machine Gun Kelly Admits He's 'in Love' Amid Megan Fox Romance

Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker Cover Rage Against the Machine's 'Killing in the Name'

Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker Cover Rage Against the Machine's 'Killing in the Name'

Machine Gun Kelly Offers Footage of Megan Fox in a Towel From Music Video's Behind-the-Scenes

Machine Gun Kelly Offers Footage of Megan Fox in a Towel From Music Video's Behind-the-Scenes

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Make Out in Steamy Music Video Amid Hookup Rumors

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Make Out in Steamy Music Video Amid Hookup Rumors

Most Read
Rihanna's Stylist Fucci Disses 'Problematic' Angelina Jolie
Celebrity

Rihanna's Stylist Fucci Disses 'Problematic' Angelina Jolie

Blac Chyna's Mom Tokyo Toni Dragged After Ranting Against Black Women

Blac Chyna's Mom Tokyo Toni Dragged After Ranting Against Black Women

Timothee Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez Further Fuel Dating Rumors With Bath-Tub Pic

Timothee Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez Further Fuel Dating Rumors With Bath-Tub Pic

TikTok Star Siya Kakkar Dead by Suicide at 16 After Receiving 'Threats'

TikTok Star Siya Kakkar Dead by Suicide at 16 After Receiving 'Threats'

Noname Faces Backlash From Beyonce's Fans Over Angela Davis Tweet

Noname Faces Backlash From Beyonce's Fans Over Angela Davis Tweet

Dennis Quaid Describes Laura Savoie as 'Most Stunning Bride' After Seaside Wedding

Dennis Quaid Describes Laura Savoie as 'Most Stunning Bride' After Seaside Wedding

Beyonce's Fans Not Having It After Britney Spears Declares Herself 'Queen B'

Beyonce's Fans Not Having It After Britney Spears Declares Herself 'Queen B'

'Love Is Blind' Alum Jessica Batten Shares Thoughts on Cheating Allegations Against Mark Cuevas

'Love Is Blind' Alum Jessica Batten Shares Thoughts on Cheating Allegations Against Mark Cuevas

50 Cent Shuts Down Split Rumors by Trolling Girlfriend Cuban Link on Instagram

50 Cent Shuts Down Split Rumors by Trolling Girlfriend Cuban Link on Instagram

Cardi B's Infamous Bonnaroo Catsuit Being Put Up for an Auction

Cardi B's Infamous Bonnaroo Catsuit Being Put Up for an Auction

Steve Bing's Cause of Death Confirmed as Suicide by Coroner

Steve Bing's Cause of Death Confirmed as Suicide by Coroner

Brody Jenner Gets Ex's Approval for Dating Louis Tomlinson's Baby Mama?

Brody Jenner Gets Ex's Approval for Dating Louis Tomlinson's Baby Mama?

Chris D'Elia Releases His Version of Email Exchanges With Sexual Misconduct Accusers

Chris D'Elia Releases His Version of Email Exchanges With Sexual Misconduct Accusers