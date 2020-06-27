Machine Gun Kelly Gets Shy Talking About Experience Filming Steamy Music Video With Megan Fox

Celebrity

Jun 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - Rapper Machine Gun Kelly appeared flushed as he described filming his steamy new music video with Megan Fox.

The MC recruited the "Transformers" actress, whom he is now dating, to star as his love interest in his sexy "Bloody Valentine" promo, and he was quizzed about his experience working with Megan in a video interview on Radio.com on Thursday, June 25.

However, the question appeared to leave Kelly flustered, as his camera wobbled and his face turned red.

"I mean, obviously... great work experience," the star, real name Colson Baker, teased with a bashful smile.

The "Bad Things" hitmaker then explained he convinced Megan to shoot the music video just a day before filming, having already shared his new music with the beauty.

"I was playing Megan a lot of the 'Tickets to My Downfall' (album) songs and I had made the (casting) call, like, the day before the video," he detailed. "And I was like, 'Can you come over?' and we shot the video."

Kelly and Megan have been romantically linked since she called time on her marriage to actor Brian Austin Green last month (May).

They publicly shared a kiss while holding hands in Los Angeles in mid-June, and the rapper subsequently appeared to profess his love for Megan on Instagram, captioning a series of images from a romantic picnic, "in love."

He also posted lyrics for "Bloody Valentine" on Twitter, and alluded to his new romance with music video co-star Megan.

"'I'm calling you girlfriend, what the f**k,'" he wrote, before remarking, "Life imitated art on that one."

Megan and Kelly are also co-stars in upcoming movie "Midnight in the Switchgrass".

Fox had been married to Green, the father of her three sons, for almost 10 years.

Kelly is also father to daughter Casie, 11, from a previous relationship.