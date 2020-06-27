 
 

Kanye West to Debut Yeezy Gap in First Half of 2021 After Signing 10-Year Deal

Kanye West to Debut Yeezy Gap in First Half of 2021 After Signing 10-Year Deal
WENN
Celebrity

After the 'Power' rapper lands the partnership, his wife Kim Kardashian promises that fans and followers 'are going to love' what he and the high street retailer have in store.

  • Jun 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - Kanye West is taking his Yeezy brand to high street store Gap after inking a 10-year deal to create adult and childrenswear for the retailer.

The "Power" rapper aims to create "modern, elevated basics for men, women and kids at accessible price points" through the new partnership, with the initial collections for Yeezy Gap debuting in the first half of 2021.

If all goes well, the two parties will have the option to renew the agreement in 2025, when Gap chiefs, whose sales have been dwindling, expect the lines to be generating an estimated $1 billion in sales - the same amount Kanye raked in for his Yeezy sneakers with Adidas last year (19).

However, the Gap designs will not include the footwear for which the Yeezy label is so well known.

Kanye shared the news of the big business move on Twitter on Friday, June 26, writing, "YEEZY AND GAP FORM PARTNERSHIP #WESTDAYEVER (sic)".

Kanye West and Gap's partnership

Kanye West announced partnership with Gap.

He also appeared to give followers a sneak peak at his plans for Yeezy Gap by posting a partially blurred image of a person wearing a brightly coloured hoodie, jacket, and pants.

Yeezy Gap teaser

Kanye teased a sneak peak at his plans for Yeezy Gap.

The deal brings Kanye's career full circle - the hip-hop superstar previously worked at a Gap store in his native Chicago, Illinois, as a teen, and in 2015, he shared his hopes to one day become the company's creative director in an interview with Vanity Fair magazine.

Shortly after the news hit headlines, Kim Kardashian took to social media to share her pride at her husband's latest achievement.

Kim Kardashian supported Kanye's new deal with Gap

Kim Kardashian raved about the new partnership

"If anyone knows Kanye they know how much the Gap and Yeezy means to him so this partnership is his dream come true!" she wrote. "I am so proud of him. You guys are going to love what they have in store for everyone! From working at the Gap to this partnership is so inspiring #WestDayEver."

You can share this post!

Alia Shawkat Admits Brad Pitt Dating Rumors Made Her Feel Like Being Naked in School

Machine Gun Kelly Gets Shy Talking About Experience Filming Steamy Music Video With Megan Fox
Related Posts
Kanye West Reportedly to Launch Yeezy Beauty Line

Kanye West Reportedly to Launch Yeezy Beauty Line

Kanye West Calls 'Leaving Neverland' Attempts to Ruin Michael Jackson's Legacy

Kanye West Calls 'Leaving Neverland' Attempts to Ruin Michael Jackson's Legacy

Kanye West Allegedly 'Faking' Support for Donald Trump to Benefit Black People

Kanye West Allegedly 'Faking' Support for Donald Trump to Benefit Black People

Kanye West Seen Joining Black Lives Matter March in Chicago

Kanye West Seen Joining Black Lives Matter March in Chicago

Most Read
Rihanna's Stylist Fucci Disses 'Problematic' Angelina Jolie
Celebrity

Rihanna's Stylist Fucci Disses 'Problematic' Angelina Jolie

Blac Chyna's Mom Tokyo Toni Dragged After Ranting Against Black Women

Blac Chyna's Mom Tokyo Toni Dragged After Ranting Against Black Women

Timothee Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez Further Fuel Dating Rumors With Bath-Tub Pic

Timothee Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez Further Fuel Dating Rumors With Bath-Tub Pic

TikTok Star Siya Kakkar Dead by Suicide at 16 After Receiving 'Threats'

TikTok Star Siya Kakkar Dead by Suicide at 16 After Receiving 'Threats'

Noname Faces Backlash From Beyonce's Fans Over Angela Davis Tweet

Noname Faces Backlash From Beyonce's Fans Over Angela Davis Tweet

Dennis Quaid Describes Laura Savoie as 'Most Stunning Bride' After Seaside Wedding

Dennis Quaid Describes Laura Savoie as 'Most Stunning Bride' After Seaside Wedding

Beyonce's Fans Not Having It After Britney Spears Declares Herself 'Queen B'

Beyonce's Fans Not Having It After Britney Spears Declares Herself 'Queen B'

'Love Is Blind' Alum Jessica Batten Shares Thoughts on Cheating Allegations Against Mark Cuevas

'Love Is Blind' Alum Jessica Batten Shares Thoughts on Cheating Allegations Against Mark Cuevas

50 Cent Shuts Down Split Rumors by Trolling Girlfriend Cuban Link on Instagram

50 Cent Shuts Down Split Rumors by Trolling Girlfriend Cuban Link on Instagram

Cardi B's Infamous Bonnaroo Catsuit Being Put Up for an Auction

Cardi B's Infamous Bonnaroo Catsuit Being Put Up for an Auction

Steve Bing's Cause of Death Confirmed as Suicide by Coroner

Steve Bing's Cause of Death Confirmed as Suicide by Coroner

Brody Jenner Gets Ex's Approval for Dating Louis Tomlinson's Baby Mama?

Brody Jenner Gets Ex's Approval for Dating Louis Tomlinson's Baby Mama?

Chris D'Elia Releases His Version of Email Exchanges With Sexual Misconduct Accusers

Chris D'Elia Releases His Version of Email Exchanges With Sexual Misconduct Accusers