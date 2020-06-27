Kanye West to Debut Yeezy Gap in First Half of 2021 After Signing 10-Year Deal

WENN Celebrity

After the 'Power' rapper lands the partnership, his wife Kim Kardashian promises that fans and followers 'are going to love' what he and the high street retailer have in store.

AceShowbiz - Kanye West is taking his Yeezy brand to high street store Gap after inking a 10-year deal to create adult and childrenswear for the retailer.

The "Power" rapper aims to create "modern, elevated basics for men, women and kids at accessible price points" through the new partnership, with the initial collections for Yeezy Gap debuting in the first half of 2021.

If all goes well, the two parties will have the option to renew the agreement in 2025, when Gap chiefs, whose sales have been dwindling, expect the lines to be generating an estimated $1 billion in sales - the same amount Kanye raked in for his Yeezy sneakers with Adidas last year (19).

However, the Gap designs will not include the footwear for which the Yeezy label is so well known.

Kanye shared the news of the big business move on Twitter on Friday, June 26, writing, "YEEZY AND GAP FORM PARTNERSHIP #WESTDAYEVER (sic)".

He also appeared to give followers a sneak peak at his plans for Yeezy Gap by posting a partially blurred image of a person wearing a brightly coloured hoodie, jacket, and pants.

The deal brings Kanye's career full circle - the hip-hop superstar previously worked at a Gap store in his native Chicago, Illinois, as a teen, and in 2015, he shared his hopes to one day become the company's creative director in an interview with Vanity Fair magazine.

Shortly after the news hit headlines, Kim Kardashian took to social media to share her pride at her husband's latest achievement.

"If anyone knows Kanye they know how much the Gap and Yeezy means to him so this partnership is his dream come true!" she wrote. "I am so proud of him. You guys are going to love what they have in store for everyone! From working at the Gap to this partnership is so inspiring #WestDayEver."