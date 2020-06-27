 
 

Ariana Grande Looks Bashful in First Selfie With Boyfriend Dalton Gomez

The '7 Rings' hitmaker officially goes Instagram official with her new boyfriend as she shares first selfie with him while gearing up to celebrate her 27th birthday.

  Jun 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - Ariana Grande has made her latest romance Instagram official by sharing shots of herself with boyfriend Dalton Gomez on her birthday eve.

The "7 Rings" hitmaker has been linked to the real estate agent since March 2020, and in May, the pop superstar confirmed the relationship by dancing and kissing her new man in video footage shot at home for her Justin Bieber collaboration, "Stuck With U". Gomez also made a cameo in her recent "Rain on Me" promo with Lady Gaga, and late on Thursday, June 25, 2020, he made his first appearance on Ariana's Instagram page in a picture of the loved-up pair sitting poolside, smiling for the camera.

It was included in a slideshow of photos and videos as the singer counted down to her birthday.

She simply captioned the post, "almost 27 :)."

Prior to dating Gomez, Ariana was most recently linked to "Social House" star Mikey Foster while she was briefly engaged to comedian Pete Davidson in 2018. Her other exes include rapper Big Sean, late MC Mac Miller, and dancer Ricky Alvarez.

