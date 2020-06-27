 
 

Steve Moakler Introduces Newborn Baby

Steve Moakler Introduces Newborn Baby
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Born Ready' singer now becomes a proud father of two children as his wife Gracie has given birth to a bouncing baby boy named William Price Moakler.

  • Jun 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - Country singer Steve Moakler has become a father for the second time.

The "Born Ready" star and his wife, Gracie, welcomed a little brother for their 15-month-old son Jackson on Thursday, June 25, 2020, and the proud dad wasted no time in introducing fans to the newborn.

"Hey world, say hello to William Price Moakler!" the musician captioned a series of sweet Instagram snaps.

"His buds call him Willie. Momma was an absolute rockstar (sic) today and I'm happy to say that she and the little man are doing great. Thankful for this incredible gift and can't wait to introduce him to his big brother tomorrow."

The couple announced its pregnancy news in December 2019.

You can share this post!

Ariana Grande Looks Bashful in First Selfie With Boyfriend Dalton Gomez

Boris Johnson's U.K. Coronavirus Crisis Adapted Into New TV Series

Related Posts
Steve Moakler Over the Moon by Birth of Baby Boy

Steve Moakler Over the Moon by Birth of Baby Boy

Singer Steve Moakler and Wife Are Expecting

Singer Steve Moakler and Wife Are Expecting

Most Read
Rihanna's Stylist Fucci Disses 'Problematic' Angelina Jolie
Celebrity

Rihanna's Stylist Fucci Disses 'Problematic' Angelina Jolie

Blac Chyna's Mom Tokyo Toni Dragged After Ranting Against Black Women

Blac Chyna's Mom Tokyo Toni Dragged After Ranting Against Black Women

Timothee Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez Further Fuel Dating Rumors With Bath-Tub Pic

Timothee Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez Further Fuel Dating Rumors With Bath-Tub Pic

TikTok Star Siya Kakkar Dead by Suicide at 16 After Receiving 'Threats'

TikTok Star Siya Kakkar Dead by Suicide at 16 After Receiving 'Threats'

Noname Faces Backlash From Beyonce's Fans Over Angela Davis Tweet

Noname Faces Backlash From Beyonce's Fans Over Angela Davis Tweet

Dennis Quaid Describes Laura Savoie as 'Most Stunning Bride' After Seaside Wedding

Dennis Quaid Describes Laura Savoie as 'Most Stunning Bride' After Seaside Wedding

Beyonce's Fans Not Having It After Britney Spears Declares Herself 'Queen B'

Beyonce's Fans Not Having It After Britney Spears Declares Herself 'Queen B'

'Love Is Blind' Alum Jessica Batten Shares Thoughts on Cheating Allegations Against Mark Cuevas

'Love Is Blind' Alum Jessica Batten Shares Thoughts on Cheating Allegations Against Mark Cuevas

50 Cent Shuts Down Split Rumors by Trolling Girlfriend Cuban Link on Instagram

50 Cent Shuts Down Split Rumors by Trolling Girlfriend Cuban Link on Instagram

Cardi B's Infamous Bonnaroo Catsuit Being Put Up for an Auction

Cardi B's Infamous Bonnaroo Catsuit Being Put Up for an Auction

Steve Bing's Cause of Death Confirmed as Suicide by Coroner

Steve Bing's Cause of Death Confirmed as Suicide by Coroner

Brody Jenner Gets Ex's Approval for Dating Louis Tomlinson's Baby Mama?

Brody Jenner Gets Ex's Approval for Dating Louis Tomlinson's Baby Mama?

Chris D'Elia Releases His Version of Email Exchanges With Sexual Misconduct Accusers

Chris D'Elia Releases His Version of Email Exchanges With Sexual Misconduct Accusers