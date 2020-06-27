Steve Moakler Introduces Newborn Baby

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Born Ready' singer now becomes a proud father of two children as his wife Gracie has given birth to a bouncing baby boy named William Price Moakler.

Jun 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - Country singer Steve Moakler has become a father for the second time.

The "Born Ready" star and his wife, Gracie, welcomed a little brother for their 15-month-old son Jackson on Thursday, June 25, 2020, and the proud dad wasted no time in introducing fans to the newborn.

"Hey world, say hello to William Price Moakler!" the musician captioned a series of sweet Instagram snaps.

"His buds call him Willie. Momma was an absolute rockstar (sic) today and I'm happy to say that she and the little man are doing great. Thankful for this incredible gift and can't wait to introduce him to his big brother tomorrow."

The couple announced its pregnancy news in December 2019.