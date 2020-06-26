 
 

Evelyn Lozada to Treat Fans to Feet Pictures in New OnlyFans Account

AceShowbiz - Evelyn Lozada joins the list of celebrities who created OnlyFans account. The "Basketball Wives" star took to her Instagram account on Thursday, June 25 to share her new account on the platform which she will use to treat her subscribers to various pictures of feet.

"Follow my foot journey & more on my @onlyfansofficial," the VH1 star wrote on her page alongside a video of her feet inside the water. Fans were apparently excited for it as one commented, "Take me to the king righhhht now im ready life is complete."

"Those feet turn me on fr," someone else raved, with one person adding, "You do have cute feet Ev." Another person wrote, "Evelyn foot fans are about to go crazy. The foot fans emerge." Meanwhile, her daughter, Shaniece Hairston, left a bunch of laughing emojis in the comment section.

Evelyn later further elaborated her new venture in an Instagram Story clip. "Why is my daughter cracking up because I started an OnlyFans for my feet," she said inside her car with her daughter, though the latter was not on camera. "That's right y'all these feet have ended up on websites. So if you like white toes, black toes, orange toes, French pedicured toes, click in."

Among celebrities who created an OnlyFans account were Blac Chyna, Safaree Samuels and his wife Erica Mena. The former, however, was criticized for charging her fans $50 for monthly subscription. "Black chyna: *charges $50 for her onlyfans* Me: I'm good luv, enjoy," one said. "blac chyna stupid ast if she think a Mf finna pay 127$ for 12months on her only fans & you only got one picture B***H FUCC YOU SMD you ugly," another wrote.

"damn who the f**k paying $50 for a black chyna only fans ?" one other wondered. "So apparently Blac Chyna made an Only Fans and it's $50/month. F**k it, I got my stimulus check, I'm good for 24 months," someone else said, as an individual mocked her, "Blac Chyna gon have the audacity to charge $ 50 for her only fans when that s**t is somewhere online for free." One more person echoed, "People paying $50 to subscribe to Blac Chyna’s Only Fans when her s**t is all over google already."

