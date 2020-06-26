 
 

Boosie Badazz Slams 'Stupid' Black People Who Are Lining Up for Gucci

Boosie Badazz Slams 'Stupid' Black People Who Are Lining Up for Gucci
Waka Flocka Flame also echoes the Baton Rouge rapper's sentiment about the luxury brand and applauds him for calling them out for still supporting the high-end brand despite its racism controversy.

AceShowbiz - Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) was hanging out in an Atlanta mall when he was made furious by the sight of a long line of people, including black people, waiting to get into the Gucci store. The Baton Rouge rapper then didn't waste time to call them out for still supporting the high-end brand despite its racism controversy.

"Gucci don't like Black people, I don't know why all y'all in that line," he yelled at the folks in a video that he uploaded on Instagram on Thursday, June 25. "Y'all stupid a** mu'f***a. Gucci don't like Black people, but y'all still in a line. Y'all stupid a** a mu'f***a. Stupid a** mu'f***a, all y'all."

Boosie wasn't the only one who thought so. Fellow rapper Waka Flocka Flame echoed the sentiment as he reposted the video on his own page. "@officialboosieig One of the realist!!! 'How you woke wearing a Gucci shirt,' " so Waka captioned it.

Some fans also co-signed the rappers. "Those black people have slave mentality and probably do not vote!!" one stated in an Instagram comment. Someone else added, "None of the foreign companies really want black people in their stuff and will make it known and we don't care because if u can afford it it makes u somebody. SMH. I can make anything look like a million bucks and still be somebody!! Folks need to wake up."

"The same money they spend on Gucci they can start a business. This is why I get tired of hearing people who say they're broke. We have money but priorities are more than f***ed up! If you wanna succeed start a business if you wanna be broke keep building for companies who no longer need your business or support!" another one chimed in.

Gucci previously landed in hot water for selling blackface knit top back in February 2019. The black turtleneck, which costs $900, allowed people to pull it up over the bottom half of the face. It featured a cut out and oversized red lips around the mouth.

The house quickly responded to the backlash. Removing the turtleneck from its website, Gucci took to Twitter to issue a public apology, saying that it "deeply apologizes for the offense caused by the wool balaclava jumper." The luxury brand added, "We can confirm that the item has been immediately removed from our online store and all physical stores."

"We consider diversity to be a fundamental value to be fully upheld, respected, and at the forefront of every decision we make. We are fully committed to increasing diversity throughout our organization and turning this incident into a powerful learning moment for the Gucci team and beyond," the statement concluded.

