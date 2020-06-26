Megan Thee Stallion Lets Out 'Girls in the Hood' Amid Feud Between Eazy-E's Daughters

Music

After ReeMarkable expressed her frustration over the 'Hot Girl Summer' rapper's ability to sample her late father's work, her half-sister Ebie Wright slams her for speaking on behalf of the family.

AceShowbiz - Megan Thee Stallion has unleashed a brand new song on the heels of her "Savage" success. At midnight on Friday, June 26, the "Hot Girl Summer" raptress released "Girls in the Hood", which sampled N.W.A's classic 1987 single, "Boyz-n-the-Hood" that was performed by Eazy-E.

Putting a spin to Eazy-E's original lyrics, the 25-year-old spits, " 'Cause the girls in the hood are always hard/ Ever since sixteen, I been havin' a job/ Knowin' nothin' in life, but I gotta get rich/ You could check the throwback pics, I been that b***h." In the chorus, she rhymes, "I'm a hot girl, I do hot s**/ Spend his income on my outfit/ I don't text quick 'cause I ain't thirsty/ These b***hes mad, mad, they wanna hurt me."

"Girls in the Hood" is the latest single Megan released in 2020. She has previously come out with Normani Kordei collaboration titled "Diamonds" and Tyga duet called "Freak" in addition to "B.I.T.C.H" and "Captain Hook". In April, she also dropped a remix of "Savage" featuring Beyonce Knowles that peaked at Number One on Rolling Stone's Top 100 Songs Chart in May.

Hours before dropping the single, Megan got dragged in a feud between Eazy-E's daughters. On Thursday night, June 25, Henree Wright, who is also known as ReeMarkable, turned to her Instagram account to fume over the clearance given to other artists in sampling her late father's work while denying hers.

"So tired of the bulls**t games we gotta keep playing , I'm done being [quiet] ! We want involvement when it come to our daddy , tired of my sister crying about the unfairness," she wrote alongside a video statement. "I'm fed the f**k up ... WE EAT OFF NOTHING MY DADDY LEFT BEHIND. What ever y'all see Us have we hustled to get . S**t too lame we get papers thrown at us but others don't . We just wanna be apart of the legacy too ..."

ReeMarkable's half-sister Ebie Wright responded with an Instagram post of her own, voicing her support for Megan. "I don't know her, my father didn't know," she said in a video as referring to ReeMarkable. "And it's really strange to me that every single time something that has to do with my dad comes up, she's the first running to the internet to speak up, as if she's the spokesperson for my father or family. It's really, really fucking weird."

Reacting to Ebie's post, ReeMarkable came out with another Instagram video. "The past 10 years this girl has been delusional. ebie you gotta grow up . We got bigger things to handle . Stop with the jealous s**t," she wrote in the caption. "I'm sparing you. I'm being kind cause I was raised right . And I don't beef on the internet."

"NO BODY GIVES AF ABOUT WHAT YOU TRYIN TO DO!!!! They laughing at you . love you though imma pray for you . I promise I wasn't going to go hard on you . And I'm not going back and forth on ig. Bang my line . Been saying that since day one BIG SIS," she continued. "OH AND I F**KIN LOVE @theestallion .... don't misconstrue my words."