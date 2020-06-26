 
 

Chris Pratt Saddened by Death of Prince Rupert the Ram

Chris Pratt Saddened by Death of Prince Rupert the Ram
Posting a black and white photo of himself and his prized ram, the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star spills that his farm animal passed away at his Stillwater Ranch on San Juan Island, Washington.

  • Jun 26, 2020

AceShowbiz - Chris Pratt's world has been rocked by the death of his prized ram.

Prince Rupert passed away at the actor's Stillwater Ranch farm on San Juan Island, Washington on Thursday, June 25 and the father-to-be took to Instagram to update fans and followers.

Posting a black and white photo of himself and the ram, the "Guardians of the Galaxy" star wrote: "It's a solemn day at #StillwaterRanch as Prince Rupert the ram passed away. He took his final rest right next to the still water of the lake under a 100 year old apple tree. I'm very sad. I was the only one who could wrestle him down to clip his hooves. He was a big cuddler and sported the thickest most beautiful chocolate coat."

"He will live on in our hearts and at the farm as many of his lambs will enter the flock this year."

Pratt has become quite the sheep farmer in recent years, often sharing stories on social media about his flock. He lives on the farm with his pregnant wife Katherine Schwarzenegger when the couple isn't in Los Angeles.

