Dallas Rapper Meize Bentley Gets Laughed at for Trying to Play Victim During Arrest
In an Instagram Live video, the aspiring teenage rapper's brother cries out for his mother as police officers are seen drawing their guns and pointing them at him and his brother.

  • Jun 26, 2020

AceShowbiz - Dallas rapper Meize Bentley and his brother tried to play victim during their recent arrest. The aspiring hip-hop star's brother livestreamed the whole incident when police apprehended them in an open field in Colorado City, Arizona on Thursday, June 25.

In a video which has circulated online, Meize's brother repeatedly shouted, "Y'all see this s**t," while police officers were seen drawing their guns and pointing them at him and his brother. He then cried out for his mother, "Mom, I need you momma," as he was told to lie on the ground.

Meize was later seen in the frame with both of his hands in the air. He was also told to lie on the ground before one officer put them in handcuffs. Meize's brother was screaming that he wasn't resisting arrest as they were taken into custody and the camera began shaking.

But instead of seeing this as a case of police brutality, people mocked Meize's brother for trying to play victim while they're really at fault. "N***a said 'y'all see this' really tryna play victim," one person commented on the video.

According to Say Cheese TV, 17-year-old Meize, a Dallas native, has been charged with two stolen fire arms, tampering with evidence, controlled substance, money laundering and evading arrest.

Others trolled Meize's brother who was crying for his mom to save him in the video. "Dam that's why he was crying lol," one person jokingly reacted. Another wrote, "Bro a b***h for cryin." Someone else remarked, "Man I hate when n***as catch cases n cry to they mama yo a** was just gangsta she can't save u."

"Thats what happens when you think your street n***a," another user warned, while one other called Meize and his brother "Crash dummy." Someone else pointed out their long history of legal trouble and blasted them for not learning a lesson from their past, "N***as love jail how do you go to jail so many times and not move one bit of smarter smh."

Meize, indeed, has never been shy of his multiple run-ins with the law. In one of the videos posted on his Instagram account, he described what his childhood has been like and said he hasn't been out of jail for more than nine months at a time.

When asked how many times he'd been sent to jail, he replied, "S**t, I don't even know. A few times, like 10, nine times. I could go lay down and s**t with no problem. That s**t don't bother me no more ... I been in jail so many times, a n***a done got used to that s**t."

