 
 

Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams Weigh In on 'Wedding Crashers' Sequel

Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams Weigh In on 'Wedding Crashers' Sequel
WENN
Movie

The 'Eurovision Song Contest' actor teases that the follow-up to the hit 2005 comedy film should focus on divorce, while his co-star expresses her eagerness to reprise her role.

  • Jun 26, 2020

AceShowbiz - Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams are in the early stages of working on a follow-up to hit 2005 comedy "Wedding Crashers".

The pair, who are currently promoting their new Netflix film "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga", have teased they are eager to reprise their roles in the comedy, which also featured Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson.

"'Wedding Crashers 2', yeah, I think we can just say it's being written," Ferrell told E! News before adding the follow-up should focus on divorce. "How about if it's just the lawyers representing everyone in divorce court? And just make it, like, a legal courtroom drama - not funny at all."

McAdams admitted she would be thrilled to reprise her role in a sequel, noting she has enjoyed working with Wilson and Vaughn on other productions.

"I got to work with Owen again on 'Midnight in Paris', so that was super fun," the actress shared. "And I worked with Vince again on 'True Detective'... It'd be nice to go back and have a romp."

McAdams also pointed out that she didn't share any screen time with Ferrell in the film, directed by David Dobkin - the filmmaker behind "Eurovision Song Contest".

"Will and I actually never met on that film, because he was doing a cameo... We were like ships passing," she said. "I was always just so wishing another opportunity would come along, where we'd actually be in the same scene together. I think he's one of the funniest men on the planet. So, I'm just a huge fan. And he's one of the loveliest men as well."

"Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga" arrives on Netflix in the U.S. on Friday, June 26.

You can share this post!

Chris Pratt Saddened by Death of Prince Rupert the Ram

Miley Cyrus Slapped With $150,000 Lawsuit Over Unauthorized Instagram Photo
Most Read
Maggie Smith Likely to Ditch 'Downton Abbey' Movie Sequel Due to Covid-19 Concerns
Movie

Maggie Smith Likely to Ditch 'Downton Abbey' Movie Sequel Due to Covid-19 Concerns

Keanu Reeves Praised by Winona Ryder for Refusing to Yell Insults at Her on 'Dracula' Set

Keanu Reeves Praised by Winona Ryder for Refusing to Yell Insults at Her on 'Dracula' Set

'The Lion King' Score Wins Top Honor at 2020 ASCAP Screen Music Awards

'The Lion King' Score Wins Top Honor at 2020 ASCAP Screen Music Awards

'Jurassic World' Director Working on Atlantis Movie

'Jurassic World' Director Working on Atlantis Movie

Hugh Jackman In Talks for Lead Role in Ferrari Biopic

Hugh Jackman In Talks for Lead Role in Ferrari Biopic

'Birds of Prey' Climbs to the Top of U.K.'s Official Film Chart

'Birds of Prey' Climbs to the Top of U.K.'s Official Film Chart

Leonardo DiCaprio Teams Up With Barry Jenkins in Film Adaptation of 'Virunga'

Leonardo DiCaprio Teams Up With Barry Jenkins in Film Adaptation of 'Virunga'

Serena Williams' Father Sued Over Will Smith Movie

Serena Williams' Father Sued Over Will Smith Movie

Hugh Jackman Assures Delay of 'The Music Man' Broadway Opening Will Not Take Energy Away

Hugh Jackman Assures Delay of 'The Music Man' Broadway Opening Will Not Take Energy Away

'Matrix 4' Stars Resume Filming in Berlin Despite Spike of Coronavirus Cases in Germany

'Matrix 4' Stars Resume Filming in Berlin Despite Spike of Coronavirus Cases in Germany

'Top Gun: Maverick' Director Circles the Remake of 'Twister'

'Top Gun: Maverick' Director Circles the Remake of 'Twister'

'Gone With the Wind' Adds Video About Racist Treatments Received by Hattie McDaniel at Oscars

'Gone With the Wind' Adds Video About Racist Treatments Received by Hattie McDaniel at Oscars

Jojo Siwa Secures Lead Role in Will Smith's Movie 'Bounce'

Jojo Siwa Secures Lead Role in Will Smith's Movie 'Bounce'