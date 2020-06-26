Cardi B Denies Dissing Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion in Secret Finsta

WENN Celebrity

The 'Bodak Yellow' femcee dismisses the internet chatters suggesting she has a secret Instagram account that she used to insult fellow female artists like Ariana and Megan.

AceShowbiz - Hip-hop sensation Cardi B has shut down rumours suggesting she has a secret Instagram account created just to take aim at her chart rivals.

The "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker found herself at the centre of gossip on social media on Thursday, June 25, 2020 after it was claimed she had been using a fake profile, known as a "finsta," to insult her fellow female artists, including Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, and her rap rival Nicki Minaj.

The hashtags "#CardiBIsOverParty" and "#CardiBIsCanceled" became trending topics online amid calls to end Cardi's career, but the 27 year old wasted no time in addressing the allegations, insisting she has nothing to do with the account in question, which she argues is filled with fabricated comments made to look like they were posted by people close to her, as well as veteran MC Lil' Kim, who is known to be a fan.

"So I woke up... I'm seeing that they're trying to make this #CardiBIsCanceledParty... I'm seeing these people, I guess they're editing or claiming I have a fake Instagram," she explained in a Twitter voice note.

"These people must think I'm a 15-year-old girl, and they claim Lil' Kim and my hairstylist, makeup artist, and sister follows the page, and they never did. They even made fake Photoshopped comments (from) my hairstylist... I don't even speak to Lil' Kim... I don't personally know her that well."

"They're claiming I was talking about this girl that I clearly... you know, everybody knows our issues," Cardi continued, appearing to reference Minaj, before adding, "Ariana Grande? I don't even have a problem with her. Why would I talk about her? I like her music. I never had a problem with her so why would I even talk about her...?"

"Doja Cat, Meg (Megan Thee Stallion)... I don't have issues with none of these girls (sic)."

Cardi then vented her frustration as she urged her haters to quit making up "lies." "I don't even know why you guys want me to have issues with these people so badly. 'Oh, she hates every female,' " she said. "I'm not even like that..., stop trying to make this fake s**ts up... Don't make lies about me. It's tiring, it's annoying (sic)..."