Jojo Siwa Secures Lead Role in Will Smith's Movie 'Bounce'
The upcoming big screen project starring the 'Dance Moms' alum is produced by the 'Aladdin' actor and adapted from a novel of the same title by Megan Shull.

  • Jun 26, 2020

AceShowbiz - Jojo Siwa is headed to the big screen with a role in Will Smith's forthcoming movie "Bounce".

The "Aladdin" star is set to produce the film, which is an adaption of the book of the same name by Megan Shull, about a teenage girl who wishes she could trade her family for a new one on Christmas Eve.

Her wish is granted and she finds herself "bouncing" into the lives of other girls and living Christmas Day on repeat - learning the value of family and the power of love.

The movie will be released by Paramount Pictures and Will's fellow producers include his business partner James Lassiter, through their Overbrook Entertainment company, alongside the "Fresh Prince" star's brother-in-law Caleeb Pinkett.

JoJo, 17, who rose to fame on Lifetime reality show "Dance Moms", has previously appeared in Nickelodeon original movie "Blurt!" along with animated movie "The Angry Birds Movie 2".

