 
 

Tommy Lee Rants Over Being Told to Shut Up When Speaking Up Against Donald Trump

Among POTUS' most vocal celebrity opponents, the Motley Crue drummer insists that he is allowed to have an opinion though it might have cost him a number of fans.

  • Jun 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - Rocker Tommy Lee is tired of being told to sit down and shut up when he speaks out on politics, insisting he has every right to say what's on his mind.

Lee, who is among U.S. leader Donald Trump's most vocal celebrity opponents, admits he's upset when he hears people telling stars to stay silent.

"There's a bunch of Trump-supporting fans (who follow Motley Crue)," Lee says. "I don't know why, but there are a lot of them. And I'm not allowed to have an opinion, because I get told by fans, 'Shut the f**k up and just stick behind the drums.' That irked the f**k out of me."

"I'm like, 'Hold on a second. I can't say how I feel about this f**king guy? I can't say how I think he's just f**king wrecking everything he touches? I just need to shut the f**k up and stick to playing drums?' "

"I'm sure that me personally, I've lost some fans, and you know what, on the flipside of that, I probably gained some. It's a weird thing to talk about, but, you know, at the end of the day, it's just a f**king opinion. People just cannot take it. You take it, keep it moving or f**king unfollow. I don't know what else to say. Am I supposed to say nothing? I mean, that's why we're in the situation we're in now. So many people don't speak up."

Tommy has frequently attacked Trump via Twitter, urging the U.S. leader to "wake the f**k up" after he blamed the Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas mass shootings on video games and mental illness last year (19).

After Trump blamed California's killer 2018 wildfires on poor forest management, Lee raged, "Can you be anymore insensitive you f**king moron."

