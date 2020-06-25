'Narcos' Producers to Develop TV Adaptation of 'The Phantom of the Opera'

TV

The project of adapting Gaston Leroux's beloved story into a six-part TV mini-series is said to be in the early stages with writer Anthony Horowitz being tapped to reimagine the dark romance.

AceShowbiz - The producers of drug drama "Narcos" are the unlikely brains behind plans to develop the classic novel "The Phantom of the Opera" for the small screen.

Executives at French production company Gaumont are in the early stages of adapting Gaston Leroux's beloved story into a six-part TV mini-series.

Writer Anthony Horowitz will reimagine the dark romance, which centres on a disfigured composer who falls for singer Christine Daae, leading to a tragic series of events. While the tale has served as the basis for the long-running stage musical, Deadline reports the book will serve as the basis for the new adaptation.

"The Phantom of the Opera" has been adapted for the screen on several occasions, including the 1925 silent film version and the 2004 version starring Emmy Rossum and Gerard Butler, which was directed by the late Joel Schumacher.