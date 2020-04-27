 
 

NBA YoungBoy Refuses to Acknowledge JayDaYoungan Amid Reignited Beef

The 'Outside Today' rapper claims he doesn't know the SoundCloud artist, who recently released a diss track aimed at him, during a conversation on Instagram Live.

  • Apr 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - NBA YoungBoy a.k.a. YoungBoy Never Broke Again refused to acknowledge JayDaYoungan amid their reignited beef. The Baton Rouge native claimed on Instagram Live that he doesn't know who the "23 Island" spitter is, despite JayDaYoungan recently releasing a diss track aimed at him.

During the Live session with a couple, the "Outside Today" hitmaker was asked about the whole situation with the Florida rap star. "Who's that?" he asked back, before suggesting that his foe looks like a Cartoon Network character. "Are they on Cartoon Network?" he added with a grin on his face.

JayDaYoungan, whose real name is Javarious Scott, reignited his beef with YoungBoy, which started in 2019, with his new diss track "38k" which was released earlier this month. In the song, he took a shot at Baby Joe, a YoungBoy affiliate. When YoungBoy asked him to remove a snippet of the song which was posted on social media, JayDaYoungan replied that he didn't "give a f**k about that song." He added, "If a n***a don't f**k with me, I don't f**k with a n***a."

In the song, he also claims that he once hooked up with YoungBoy's baby mama. "I was laughing when your baby mama gagged all on my d**k," he raps, prompting fans to speculate that he was talking about Jania, who has reportedly "stuck by NBA Youngboy for years."

His feud with YoungBoy aside, JayDaYoungan has got a more serious thing to worry about as he and his girlfriend Jordan Brooks, who is reportedly pregnant with their child, were recently arrested on drug and gun charges. They were found in an Airbnb home at 126 Joy Springs Ct. in Senoia, Georgia during police search for murder suspect Kelzon Terrell Clark.

JayDaYoungan is believed to be in the Atlanta area shooting a music video and possibly buying a property in Marietta. The rapper and his girlfriend were booked on charges of marijuana possession with intent to distribute, narcotics possession, tampering with evidence and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. They attempted to flush a large amount of marijuana down the toilet to no avail.

JayDaYoungan has reportedly been released on bond.

