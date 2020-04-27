Blueface Does Spider-Man Stunts for His Son's Birthday

Instagram Celebrity

In a video posted on his Instagram page on Sunday, April 25, the 'Thotiana' rapper is seen dressing up as Tom Holland's Marvel superhero character to entertain his little boy on his third birthday.

AceShowbiz - Blueface has gone all out to make his son's birthday an unforgettable one. Celebrating Javaughn's milestone amid the coronavirus lockdown, the "Thotiana" rapper put on Spider-Man suit and pull all the stunts to impress his young boy.

In an Instagram video posted on Sunday, April 25, the 23-year-old could be seen disguising himself as Tom Holland's superhero character by dressing up in the iconic red-and-blue get-up. He did some flips in a backyard that has "BLUEFACE" word written on what seemed to be blue colored grass. While his son kept on exclaiming, "Spider-Man," he climbed a wall before running back to his son.

At some point, Javaughn pointed at the "Respect My Cryppin" spitter and a female voice could be heard in the background, saying, "Happy birthday." The rapper then approached the birthday kid, who donned a black top with number three on its back, before kneeling down in front of the excited toodler.

The MC, whose real name is Johnathan Michael Porter, wrote in the accompaniment of the video, "I do my own stunts Happy C day son." He added a simple blue heart emoji at the end of the caption.

Blueface's stunt for his son apparently impressed his fans and followers as well. One commented, "Did not know this n***a could do all this." Another wrote in the comment section, "Y'all can say whatever but he a good dad." A third chimed in, "Father of the year no cap." A fourth praised him, "people can call him a bad rapper but he a good dad for doing this."

Blueface has always open about his love for his son. He got Javaughn's name tattoed on his right forearm. In a May 2018 interview with SLAP Media, the Offset-collaborator for "Bussdown" stated, "It's only two things a n***a care about: my d**k and my son." He also included Javaughn in a music video for his breakthrough single "Deadlocs".