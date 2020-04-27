 
 

Blueface Does Spider-Man Stunts for His Son's Birthday

Blueface Does Spider-Man Stunts for His Son's Birthday
Instagram
Celebrity

In a video posted on his Instagram page on Sunday, April 25, the 'Thotiana' rapper is seen dressing up as Tom Holland's Marvel superhero character to entertain his little boy on his third birthday.

  • Apr 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - Blueface has gone all out to make his son's birthday an unforgettable one. Celebrating Javaughn's milestone amid the coronavirus lockdown, the "Thotiana" rapper put on Spider-Man suit and pull all the stunts to impress his young boy.

In an Instagram video posted on Sunday, April 25, the 23-year-old could be seen disguising himself as Tom Holland's superhero character by dressing up in the iconic red-and-blue get-up. He did some flips in a backyard that has "BLUEFACE" word written on what seemed to be blue colored grass. While his son kept on exclaiming, "Spider-Man," he climbed a wall before running back to his son.

At some point, Javaughn pointed at the "Respect My Cryppin" spitter and a female voice could be heard in the background, saying, "Happy birthday." The rapper then approached the birthday kid, who donned a black top with number three on its back, before kneeling down in front of the excited toodler.

The MC, whose real name is Johnathan Michael Porter, wrote in the accompaniment of the video, "I do my own stunts Happy C day son." He added a simple blue heart emoji at the end of the caption.

Blueface's stunt for his son apparently impressed his fans and followers as well. One commented, "Did not know this n***a could do all this." Another wrote in the comment section, "Y'all can say whatever but he a good dad." A third chimed in, "Father of the year no cap." A fourth praised him, "people can call him a bad rapper but he a good dad for doing this."

Blueface has always open about his love for his son. He got Javaughn's name tattoed on his right forearm. In a May 2018 interview with SLAP Media, the Offset-collaborator for "Bussdown" stated, "It's only two things a n***a care about: my d**k and my son." He also included Javaughn in a music video for his breakthrough single "Deadlocs".

You can share this post!

Boris Johnson Deems COVID-19 Britain's 'Biggest Challenge Since the War' Upon Return to Work

Robert Pattinson Not Relaxing Amid COVID-19 Lockdown to Ensure He Stays Fit for 'The Batman'
Related Posts
Blueface Does Spider-Man Stunts for His Son's Birthday

Blueface Does Spider-Man Stunts for His Son's Birthday

Blueface Blames Alcohol for Fight at His Home

Blueface Blames Alcohol for Fight at His Home

Watch: Bluface's Video Models Get Caught in a Fight at His Home

Watch: Bluface's Video Models Get Caught in a Fight at His Home

Blueface Slammed as Disrespectful for Cracking Egg on His Mom's Head for $1K

Blueface Slammed as Disrespectful for Cracking Egg on His Mom's Head for $1K

Blueface Cautions Fellow Rappers About Danger of L.A. in the Wake of Pop Smoke's Murder

Blueface Cautions Fellow Rappers About Danger of L.A. in the Wake of Pop Smoke's Murder

Most Read
Kim Jong Un Allegedly Died After Surgery Went Wrong
Celebrity

Kim Jong Un Allegedly Died After Surgery Went Wrong

Kanye West Blasts Forbes for Not Knowing 'How to Count' After Being Declared a Billionaire

Kanye West Blasts Forbes for Not Knowing 'How to Count' After Being Declared a Billionaire

London On Da Track Attempts to Take Son Away From Unstable Baby Mama

London On Da Track Attempts to Take Son Away From Unstable Baby Mama

Jennifer Williams' Range Rover Allegedly Stolen by Conman

Jennifer Williams' Range Rover Allegedly Stolen by Conman

JayDaYoungan and Pregnant Girlfriend Arrested During Murder-Related Search

JayDaYoungan and Pregnant Girlfriend Arrested During Murder-Related Search

'RHOBH' Sutton Stracke Backtracks on Rihanna's Fenty Diss Following Backlash

'RHOBH' Sutton Stracke Backtracks on Rihanna's Fenty Diss Following Backlash

Diddy Builds Monument Honoring Kim Porter in His Home

Diddy Builds Monument Honoring Kim Porter in His Home

Jodie Turner-Smith Returns to Social Media With 'I'm a Mother' Declaration

Jodie Turner-Smith Returns to Social Media With 'I'm a Mother' Declaration

DJ Pauly D Shocks Internet as He Looks Totally Unrecognizable in New Photo

DJ Pauly D Shocks Internet as He Looks Totally Unrecognizable in New Photo

Joaquin Phoenix and Casey Affleck Sell Their Shared Penthouse Following Feud

Joaquin Phoenix and Casey Affleck Sell Their Shared Penthouse Following Feud

Sophie Turner Calls Donald Trump 'Moron' for Suggesting Disinfectant Injections as COVID-19 Cure

Sophie Turner Calls Donald Trump 'Moron' for Suggesting Disinfectant Injections as COVID-19 Cure

Alexis Skyy's Former Bestie Claims to Have Incriminating Videos of Her, Threatens to Retaliate

Alexis Skyy's Former Bestie Claims to Have Incriminating Videos of Her, Threatens to Retaliate

Blac Chyna Creates OnlyFans Account, Charges $50 for Subscription

Blac Chyna Creates OnlyFans Account, Charges $50 for Subscription