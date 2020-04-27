Emma Stone Dances Up a Storm for Charity

WENN Celebrity

The 'La La land' actress is working up a sweat with a Grammy-nominated choreographer on Instagram to raise money to benefit a mental health support charity.

Apr 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - Actress Emma Stone danced up a sweat on Saturday, April 25, 2020 to raise funds for a mental health support charity.

The "La La Land" star joined choreographer Ryan Heffington for a virtual #SweatFest work out to benefit officials at the Child Mind Institute, of which Stone is a boardmember.

The Instagram Live session was designed to boost donations to help organisation bosses provide telehealth services and other resources free of charge for kids and their families during the coronavirus pandemic.

During the #SweatFest, Stone and Heffington, who earned Grammy Award nominations for choreographing Sia Furler's "Chandelier" and Arcade Fire's "We Exist" music videos, showed off their moves to songs like Jax Jones' "House Work" and "Grease" hit "You're the One That I Want", by the end of which the actress was left out of breath.

"Thank you so much for having me," she gushed to Heffington as the event, based on the classes he typically runs at his Los Angeles dance studio, came to a close.

Wiping sweat from her brow, Stone added, "Oh god, wow!"

She then explained to Heffington why she felt the need to highlight the services provided via the Child Mind Institute while in isolation, "They just need our support right now because like you, this class (Sweat Fest) that I've been in love with for quite a while..., you're helping people take care of their mental health as well as their physical health, so while we're all taking care of our physical health and staying home and trying to support essential workers, sometimes we need a little extra support with mental health... so it's a very important time."

Fans interested in checking out the class can revisit the session here.