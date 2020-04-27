 
 

Emma Stone Dances Up a Storm for Charity

Emma Stone Dances Up a Storm for Charity
WENN
Celebrity

The 'La La land' actress is working up a sweat with a Grammy-nominated choreographer on Instagram to raise money to benefit a mental health support charity.

  • Apr 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - Actress Emma Stone danced up a sweat on Saturday, April 25, 2020 to raise funds for a mental health support charity.

The "La La Land" star joined choreographer Ryan Heffington for a virtual #SweatFest work out to benefit officials at the Child Mind Institute, of which Stone is a boardmember.

The Instagram Live session was designed to boost donations to help organisation bosses provide telehealth services and other resources free of charge for kids and their families during the coronavirus pandemic.

During the #SweatFest, Stone and Heffington, who earned Grammy Award nominations for choreographing Sia Furler's "Chandelier" and Arcade Fire's "We Exist" music videos, showed off their moves to songs like Jax Jones' "House Work" and "Grease" hit "You're the One That I Want", by the end of which the actress was left out of breath.

"Thank you so much for having me," she gushed to Heffington as the event, based on the classes he typically runs at his Los Angeles dance studio, came to a close.

Wiping sweat from her brow, Stone added, "Oh god, wow!"

She then explained to Heffington why she felt the need to highlight the services provided via the Child Mind Institute while in isolation, "They just need our support right now because like you, this class (Sweat Fest) that I've been in love with for quite a while..., you're helping people take care of their mental health as well as their physical health, so while we're all taking care of our physical health and staying home and trying to support essential workers, sometimes we need a little extra support with mental health... so it's a very important time."

Fans interested in checking out the class can revisit the session here.

You can share this post!

Demi Lovato Thanks 'Sonny With a Chance' Co-Star for Helping Her Through Rehab

Disco Legend Hamilton Bohannon Passed Away at 78
Related Posts
Emma Stone Dances Up a Storm for Charity

Emma Stone Dances Up a Storm for Charity

Emma Stone and Fiance Forced to Put Nuptials on Hold

Emma Stone and Fiance Forced to Put Nuptials on Hold

Emma Stone Steps Out With Fiance for First Time After Engagement

Emma Stone Steps Out With Fiance for First Time After Engagement

Emma Stone and Boyfriend Dave McCarry Are Engaged - See Her Ring!

Emma Stone and Boyfriend Dave McCarry Are Engaged - See Her Ring!

Emma Stone Sports Arm Sling at Second Em and Friends Drag Queen Bingo Charity Night

Emma Stone Sports Arm Sling at Second Em and Friends Drag Queen Bingo Charity Night

Most Read
Kim Jong Un Allegedly Died After Surgery Went Wrong
Celebrity

Kim Jong Un Allegedly Died After Surgery Went Wrong

Boosie Badazz Weighs In on YNW Melly's Denied Prison Release Despite COVID-19 Diagnosis

Boosie Badazz Weighs In on YNW Melly's Denied Prison Release Despite COVID-19 Diagnosis

London On Da Track Attempts to Take Son Away From Unstable Baby Mama

London On Da Track Attempts to Take Son Away From Unstable Baby Mama

Kanye West Blasts Forbes for Not Knowing 'How to Count' After Being Declared a Billionaire

Kanye West Blasts Forbes for Not Knowing 'How to Count' After Being Declared a Billionaire

Jennifer Williams' Range Rover Allegedly Stolen by Conman

Jennifer Williams' Range Rover Allegedly Stolen by Conman

JayDaYoungan and Pregnant Girlfriend Arrested During Murder-Related Search

JayDaYoungan and Pregnant Girlfriend Arrested During Murder-Related Search

Is Jordyn Woods Extending Olive Branch to Kylie Jenner? See Her Cryptic Post

Is Jordyn Woods Extending Olive Branch to Kylie Jenner? See Her Cryptic Post

Billy Porter and Rosie O'Donnell Added to Line-Up of GLAAD's 'Together in Pride' Benefit

Billy Porter and Rosie O'Donnell Added to Line-Up of GLAAD's 'Together in Pride' Benefit

'RHOBH' Star Garcelle Beauvais Has No Regret Over Email About Ex-Husband's Cheating Exposure

'RHOBH' Star Garcelle Beauvais Has No Regret Over Email About Ex-Husband's Cheating Exposure

'RHOBH' Sutton Stracke Backtracks on Rihanna's Fenty Diss Following Backlash

'RHOBH' Sutton Stracke Backtracks on Rihanna's Fenty Diss Following Backlash

Jodie Turner-Smith Returns to Social Media With 'I'm a Mother' Declaration

Jodie Turner-Smith Returns to Social Media With 'I'm a Mother' Declaration

Joaquin Phoenix and Casey Affleck Sell Their Shared Penthouse Following Feud

Joaquin Phoenix and Casey Affleck Sell Their Shared Penthouse Following Feud

Sophie Turner Calls Donald Trump 'Moron' for Suggesting Disinfectant Injections as COVID-19 Cure

Sophie Turner Calls Donald Trump 'Moron' for Suggesting Disinfectant Injections as COVID-19 Cure