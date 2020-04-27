 
 

Disco Legend Hamilton Bohannon Passed Away at 78

Before he was spotted and signed by Motown Records bosses, the frontman of Bohannon & The Motown Sound got his start playing drums for Stevie Wonder in the mid-1960s.

AceShowbiz - Disco legend Hamilton Bohannon has died.

The musician passed away on Friday, April 24, aged 78, reports Georgia's Newnan Times-Herald.

Known professionally as Bohannon, he got his start playing drums for Stevie Wonder in the mid-1960s, before he was spotted and signed by Motown Records bosses, who recruited him as a bandleader.

As the frontman of Bohannon & The Motown Sound, he toured with the likes of Wonder, Smokey Robinson, Diana Ross and The Supremes, Marvin Gaye, and The Temptations.

He soon launched a solo career, releasing his debut album, "Stop & Go", in 1973, and scoring a string of popular disco tunes, including "Foot Stompin Music", "Disco Stomp", "Let's Start The Dance", and "Me and the Gang", which was famously sampled on DJ/producer Paul Johnson's Get Get Down in 1999.

Bohannon's music was also sampled in tracks by Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Justin Timberlake.

