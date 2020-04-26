Ricky Gervais Likes the Idea of Turning 'The Office' Into Musical

BBC Movie

The 'After Life' actor is open to a musical adaptation of his popular British sitcom which debuted in 2001 and came to an end after two seasons in 2003.

AceShowbiz - Ricky Gervais wants to turn his hit sitcom "The Office" into a musical.

The British comedian's series about the deluded manager of a business in suburban England was such a hit when it aired back in 2001 it spawned a huge U.S. spin-off starring Steve Carell - and now Ricky thinks it's due a musical adaptation.

He tells Britain's Daily Star newspaper, "I think anything can be made a musical, The Office or whatever. It's like people say to me you should do a sitcom about where I work, I'm a cab driver. And I go, 'No you should do a sitcom about where you work because it depends on the expertise.' "

However, he thinks his 2009 film "The Invention of Lying", about a man who discovers he is the only person in the world who is able to avoid telling the truth, is even more suited for a West End or Broadway musical adaptation.

"The obvious one would be The Invention of Lying ­because it's such a strong concept and the songs would be funny with people blurting out these truths," the 58-year-old explains.

The second series of the funnyman's new show, "After Life", a black comedy about a bereaved widower, is on Netflix now.