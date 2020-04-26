 
 

Ari Fletcher Appears to Claim Megan Thee Stallion's Skin Isn't Natural

Ari Fletcher Appears to Claim Megan Thee Stallion's Skin Isn't Natural
Instagram
Celebrity

In a since-deleted tweet, the girlfriend of MoneyBagg Yo writes, 'B***hes put that foundation on and blend it in good and have y'all thinking it's their natural skin.'

  • Apr 26, 2020

AceShowbiz - Megan Thee Stallion and Ari Fletcher have never interacted publicly, though fans have long been speculating that the latter doesn't have the best impression on the rapper. Making them even more convinced, Ari seemingly called out Megan and claimed that her skin isn't natural through a tweet posted over the weekend.

In the since deleted post, the mother of one said, "B***hes put that foundation on and blend it in good and have y'all thinking it's their natural skin. Don't be fooled." When one of her followers called her out, "Not you trying to argue over skin," Ari stressed, "Ain't no argument, I said what I said."

Ari didn't name names in her tweet, but people were convinced that she was referring to Megan. "Not Ari throwing shade at Megan saying her 'natural' face isn't really natural...... Does she really want to discuss what's natural and what's not?" one said. "Megan is always around with no makeup soooo why was Ari aka Jigsaw aka diaper booty shading her? The audacity," another defended the "Savage" hitmaker.

"Ari stay throwing shade @ Megan. Like sis...your insecurities are showing," one other weighed in. "ari is so bothered by megan. like girl, don't nobody want moneybagg but you," someone else commented, referring to the speculation that Ari kept shading Megan because she used to date MoneyBagg Yo.

Megan herself has yet to respond to Ari. Instead, she took to Instagram to share a video of her showing off her natural hair. In a video posted on the photo-sharing site, the "Captain Hook" rapper could be seen playing with her curls as upbeat hip-hop music played in the background. "Lol I feel naked without my wig," so she said in the caption of the video, which has garnered more than 2 million views as of now.

You can share this post!

Ricky Gervais Likes the Idea of Turning 'The Office' Into Musical

NFL Star Derrick Brown Slams Journalist for Referring to His Girlfriend as 'Baby Mama'
Related Posts
Ari Fletcher Appears to Claim Megan Thee Stallion's Skin Isn't Natural

Ari Fletcher Appears to Claim Megan Thee Stallion's Skin Isn't Natural

Video: Ari Fletcher's Son Calls MoneyBagg Yo 'Ugly'

Video: Ari Fletcher's Son Calls MoneyBagg Yo 'Ugly'

Ari Fletcher Fighting Woman Who Gets Hit On by BF MoneyBagg Yo

Ari Fletcher Fighting Woman Who Gets Hit On by BF MoneyBagg Yo

Ari Fletcher Asks MoneyBagg Yo to Have a Polyamory Relationship on Twitter

Ari Fletcher Asks MoneyBagg Yo to Have a Polyamory Relationship on Twitter

Ari Fletcher Goes on Rant After G Herbo Talks About Her in Interview

Ari Fletcher Goes on Rant After G Herbo Talks About Her in Interview

Most Read
6ix9ine's Baby Mama Sara Molina Allegedly Begging to Get Back With Him
Celebrity

6ix9ine's Baby Mama Sara Molina Allegedly Begging to Get Back With Him

Boosie Badazz Weighs In on YNW Melly's Denied Prison Release Despite COVID-19 Diagnosis

Boosie Badazz Weighs In on YNW Melly's Denied Prison Release Despite COVID-19 Diagnosis

Kim Jong Un Allegedly Died After Surgery Went Wrong

Kim Jong Un Allegedly Died After Surgery Went Wrong

London On Da Track Attempts to Take Son Away From Unstable Baby Mama

London On Da Track Attempts to Take Son Away From Unstable Baby Mama

Louisiana Rapper's Girlfriend Claims 'Self Defense' After Shooting Him on Instagram Live

Louisiana Rapper's Girlfriend Claims 'Self Defense' After Shooting Him on Instagram Live

Kanye West Blasts Forbes for Not Knowing 'How to Count' After Being Declared a Billionaire

Kanye West Blasts Forbes for Not Knowing 'How to Count' After Being Declared a Billionaire

Tina Knowles Appears to Hint at Beyonce's Secret Instagram Account

Tina Knowles Appears to Hint at Beyonce's Secret Instagram Account

Jermaine Dupri Urges Black Community to Continue Staying at Home as Atlanta Reopens for Business

Jermaine Dupri Urges Black Community to Continue Staying at Home as Atlanta Reopens for Business

Is Jordyn Woods Extending Olive Branch to Kylie Jenner? See Her Cryptic Post

Is Jordyn Woods Extending Olive Branch to Kylie Jenner? See Her Cryptic Post

Billy Porter and Rosie O'Donnell Added to Line-Up of GLAAD's 'Together in Pride' Benefit

Billy Porter and Rosie O'Donnell Added to Line-Up of GLAAD's 'Together in Pride' Benefit

JayDaYoungan and Pregnant Girlfriend Arrested During Murder-Related Search

JayDaYoungan and Pregnant Girlfriend Arrested During Murder-Related Search

Sophie Ellis-Bextor Raises Sons With Gender 'Choice' Mindset

Sophie Ellis-Bextor Raises Sons With Gender 'Choice' Mindset

'RHOBH' Star Garcelle Beauvais Has No Regret Over Email About Ex-Husband's Cheating Exposure

'RHOBH' Star Garcelle Beauvais Has No Regret Over Email About Ex-Husband's Cheating Exposure