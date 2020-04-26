See These Stars' Transformations After Getting DIY Hair Service During Coronavirus Quarantine

Celebrity

Staying at home most of the time can be boring so these celebrities resort to find some home entertainment to kill the time while in quarantine and that includes DIY hair makeover.

Apr 26, 2020

AceShowbiz - People, including celebrities, are urged to do self-quarantine due to Coronavirus pandemic. They are forced to temporarily stop their outdoor activities as they need to stay at home as much as possible. That could be boring so they resort to find some home entertainment to kill the time and that included DIY hair makeover.

Taking to their social media accounts, some celebrities revealed that they decided to undergo some hair makeover. That included trying new haircut and even dye their hair into daring color. Some others, meanwhile, received hair service to make their appearance neat because they stop visiting barber due to the lockdown.

Check out these celebrities' DIY hair transformation during their self-isolation amid COVID-19 pandemic.

1. Tallulah Willis Instagram Bruce Willis' daughter Tallulah Willis is currently quarantining together with her dad, mom Demi Moore and sisters. The self-isolation seemingly gave Tallulah an idea to try something new and that involved her famous dad giving her a new hair look. She shared on her Instagram account a video of the actor shaving her head. Though it might be a bold decision to make, Tallulah and others appeared to be satisfied with the results. She even earned praises from her sisters. "God! You're gorgeous. Look at her," someone off-screen could be heard saying. Someone else said, "You look like Joan of Arc, dude!"

2. Hilary Duff Instagram Hilary Duff is saying goodbye to her signature blonde hair. The 32-year-old star, who is known for her blonde locks, shocked fans with a vibrant hair color in commomeration of Easter 2020. During her self-isolation, the "Lizzie McGuire" alum took to her Instagram account to debut her blue and green 'do, much to everyone's liking. As if that's not enough, the "Why Not" songstress also made a major hair transformation with her cutting her hair into a lob. "yea," she simply captioned the post.

3. Carson Daly Instagram Carson Daly needed a haircut since his hair had "gotten wild," to the point it looked like "a wild tumbleweed" amid self-quarantine to avoid the Coronavirus pandemic. However, since he couldn't go outside, he was forced to give himself a much-needed trim and fans were treated to footage of the hilarious process. In one episode of "Today" show, he enlisted the help of A-list hairstylist Chris Appleton to guide him over the phone on how to buzz off his hair. He also asked his 11-year-old son Jackson James to cut the backside of his head. "I'm trying to observe his work in the mirror and it's pretty good actually," he raved about his new shaved head to his co-hosts, including Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin and Al Roker.

4. Kylie Jenner Instagram Quarantine boredom apparently made Kylie Jenner feel experimental. While being holed up in her luxury L.A. mansion, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star used the lockdown as the opportunity to switch up her look. Fans used to see the TV star and cosmetics mogul rocking black locks or colorful wigs. However, she gave fans a look at her new natural bob-length hair in a light honey blonde color. Showing it off during an Instagram Live session with BFF Stassie Karanikolaou, the mom of one could be seen flipping around her natural hair "for the first time."

5. Armie Hammer Instagram Another celebrity who wanted to do hair experiment while in quarantine was actor Armie Hammer. The "Call Me by Your Name" star debuted a major hairstyle transformation that shocked many through his April 15 Instagram post. The 33-year-old shared a selfie that showed off his Mohawk haircut. To accompany his drastic hairdo change, he rocked handlebar mustache. His hair transformation unsurprisingly confused his friends, though they seemed to approve the new look. Actor Michael Chernus praised him, "Wow. Very 80s Legion of Doom/Road Warriors," while actress Elizabeth Chambers chimed in, "Quarantine chic. With the 24/7 accent to match."

6. Camila Cabello Instagram While most celebrities were satisfied with the results of their hair transformation, it wasn't the case for Camila Cabello. The "Havana" hitmaker experienced hair makeover disaster at the hands of none other than her own mom Sinuhe Estrabao Cabello. The whole fiasco was hilariously documented on her Instagram Stories. The clip showed her fresh out of the shower wearing only white towel as her mother combed her wet hair. Feeling like her mother did a terrible job, Camila said, "My bangs are not like this…short, longer, longer, short, longer…and she just horizontal lined that s**t." The girlfriend of Shawn Mendes also revealed that her mom gave her "a pedicure this morning…made my foot bleed."

7. Jennifer Love Hewitt Instagram Jennifer Love Hewitt was also in the mood of getting daring while in quarantine. The "9-1-1" star decided to trade her normally brown hair for some hot pink highlights with a DIY hair treatment. "The smile of a girl who just did at home hot pink highlights because what else can I do right now!" so the actress captioned a selfie of her rocking her new hair. Fans were loving the color with one commenting, "YOU LOOK BEAUTIFUL." Someone else added, "I love the color. You look absolutely amazing and your smile is life." Jennifer's bold decision also gave her followers encouragement to do the same with their hair while in self-isolation.

8. Val Chmerkovskiy Instagram Val Chmerkovskiy opted to have a neat hair style while in quarantine amid Coronavirus pandemic. The "Dancing with the Stars" pro-dancer enlisted his wife Jenna Johnson to give him a hair makeover by getting rid of his curly mane. Jenna also trimmed his facial hair, though she didn't entirely shave it. The couple made sure to document the process as it was broadcast as the first episode of Val's Instagram TV series titled "Untitled... w/ Jenna&Val". "I love my wife, so I let her give me a haircut," he wrote in the caption. "Let us know which videos you would like to see from us while we Quarantine!"

9. Pink Instagram Pink also made a drastic change to her look while in self-quarantine. The "Trouble" singer became her own hairstylist after choosing to kill time on lockdown at home by giving herself a trim with her husband's clippers, only to regret it later. "I was drinking a lot and I was feeling really brave and (husband) Carey (Hart) had clippers in the bathroom... In my head I thought, 'It'll just taper nicely...,' " the musician, who is known for her pixie hair, told pal Ellen DeGeneres of her botched job. By the time she realized it went wrong, it was too late. Noting that she felt like she had "a mullet," she said that she now looked like "Vikings" actor Alex Hogh Andersen, who plays disabled character Ivar the Boneless on the show.

10. Ariana Grande Instagram We rarely see Ariana Grande sporting other than her signature brunette hair which was styled in her signature high ponytail. However, being stuck at home amid COVID-19 outbreak appeared to make the "7 Rings" hitmaker want to try something new. Ariana Grande revealed her curly locks. She treated her Twitter followers to a snap of her rocking curly hair. "get a load a dis," so the "Sweetener" artist captioned the picture. Fans were absolutely living for it as they called it "stunning" and their "favorite look."