'America's Got Talent' Alum Grandma Lee Died Months After Breaking Hip in a Fall

The 85-year-old comedienne, who competed in season 4 of the TV competition, has passed away at an assisted living facility in Jacksonville, Florida with her two sons holding her hands.

Apr 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - "America's Got Talent" has lost one of its favorite alums. On Friday afternoon, April 24, months after a fall in a hotel room, comedienne Grandma Lee passed away at the age of 85.

The funny lady, who made it into the Top 10 in Season 4 of the NBC competition show, died at at her assisted living facility in Jacksonville, Florida. In an explanation to TMZ, her son Kelly stressed that her passing has nothing to do with coronavirus.

The mother-of-four's death came months after she broke her hip in November 2019. Her son explained that she fell down in her hotel room following a stand-up show in Tampa, Florida. He added that she never fully recovered from the accident.

Lee's family claimed that the Oklahoma-born artist spent her last days by reading texts and posts on Facebook. They also told the publication that she drew her last breaths with her two son by her side holding her hands. Additionally, they noted, "Heaven just got a whole lot funnier."

Details of how Lee's family will conduct her funeral in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic have yet to be shared. They, however, assured that a memorial to celebrate the comedienne's life will be held once the COVID-19 crisis is resolved.

Lee, whose real name is Frances Lee Myers, made a name for herself when she participated in the NBC talent hunt show back in 2009. She was eliminated in the finale after landing on the bottom 5. Speaking about her jokes, she previously told PEOPLE, "[My] material is based on the truth."

"I go up there and wig it," she went on, adding, "but I had to clean it up for the show. I won't say a cuss word or anything to jeopardize [myself]. I can do clean or edgy."