Dawes Frontman and Real Estate to Be Part of Grateful Dead Virtual Tribute

Honoring Jerry Garcia and Robert Hunter, the sixth Live From Out There weekend festival will be staged online on April 26 to raise funds for coronavirus relief causes.

Apr 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith and members of rock band Real Estate are among the stars set to take part in a virtual tribute to Grateful Dead legends Jerry Garcia and lyricist Robert Hunter.

The musicians will be part of the line-up for the sixth "Live From Out There" weekend festival, staged online on Sunday (April 26) to raise funds for coronavirus relief causes.

Also performing from isolation will be The Decemberists' Chris Funk, George Porter Jr. of The Meters, Brian Elmquist from The Lone Bellow, James Petralli of White Denim, and Paul Hoffman from Greensky Bluegrass, among others.

This weekend's festivities will kick off at 7 P.M. ET with Songs That Saved Me podcast host Ross James remotely welcoming Grateful Dead co-founders Phil Lesh and Bob Weir to the kitchen for a special Dumplings and Dead online cooking class, alongside celebrity chefs Andrew Zimmern, Matty Matheson and Wylie Dufresne.

Musician Oteil Burbridge will then perform the music of Jerry Garcia on the piano for the very first time at 8 P.M. ET, before the "Celebrating Jerry Garcia and Robert Hunter" main event launches at 9.15 P.M. ET.

During the shows, viewers will be invited to donate to support artists and crews left out of work by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Almost $300,000 (£242,500) had already been raised prior to Sunday's event which can be viewed at: https://livefromoutthere.com/.