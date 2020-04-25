Coronavirus-Stricken Nick Cordero Given All Clear after Leg Amputation

WENN Celebrity

The comatose Broadway actor has been given all clear following an arduous battle with coronavirus which led to him losing one of his legs due to complications.

AceShowbiz - Broadway star Nick Cordero is making progress in his battle with the coronavirus after twice testing negative for COVID-19, even though he remains unconscious.

The "Rock of Ages" actor has been fighting for his life in a Los Angeles hospital intensive care unit since last month, March 2020 when he was initially thought to be suffering from pneumonia.

He tested negative at the time for COVID-19, but as his condition worsened, Cordero was found to have actually contracted the virus, and ended up having his right leg amputated last weekend, April 18, 2020 after experiencing blood flow issues.

The 41 year old remains in a coma, but on Friday, April 24, 2020, his wife Amanda Kloots revealed they had received some positive news - the coronavirus was no longer in his system.

"Good news, dada had two negative COVID tests. Yay!" she shared in a post on her Instagram Story timeline, in which she was featured holding their baby son, Elvis.

She continued, "We think the virus is out of his system and now we're just dealing with recovery and getting his body back from all the repercussions of the virus. But COVID is two negative tests, which means hopefully the virus is out of Nick (sic). Thank god."

The news emerged a day after Kloots admitted doctors were concerned Cordero had yet to regain consciousness, noting he "should have woken up by now."

"The doctors said that there was nothing on the MRI that would show that he won't wake up, which is amazing. We are so happy about that because that was a big worry for all of us," she said. "However, he hasn't woken up and it's been 12 days out of sedation..."

"We are just, you know, hoping and praying every day that Nick wakes up and putting that energy and that positivity out there because I do believe he will. He's on 'Nick time' and when he wakes up, we will all be here to celebrate it."