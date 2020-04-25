Arnold Schwarzenegger Calls Edward Norton Wimpy Over His Workout Routine

WENN Celebrity

The former Governor of California disses the 'Birdman' actor when the latter asks the former bodybuilder for workout advice on how to 'put on some size.'

Apr 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - Arnold Schwarzenegger cemented his decades-long friendship with Edward Norton by dissing his workout.

The "Terminator" star and former bodybuilder first met the actor in the 1990s at a wedding while Edward was training hard to pack on muscle for his film "American History X", and the good pals bonded at the nuptials over Schwarzenegger's criticism.

"Arnold said, 'You look good, You look trim,' and I said, 'I am actually trying to put on some size, so maybe you could give me some advice.' And he asked me to break down my workout," Norton recalled during a joint interview with his pal on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!".

"So I was pretty proud, I was slinging a lot of steel back then. I told him my whole workout and he goes, 'That's pretty good. And you're doing two a day?' And I say, 'No, just once a day,' and he goes 'Well, that's pretty p**sy (wimpy), Ed.' "

Arnold and Edward appeared on the late night talk show to discuss their Frontline Responders Fund, an initiative that has already raised more than $7.3 million to provide protective personal equipment to responders on the frontline during the COVID-19 pandemic.