 
 

Juice WRLD Gets Animated in Music Video for First Posthumous Song

Juice WRLD Gets Animated in Music Video for First Posthumous Song
Music

The 'Lucid Dreams' hitmaker is brought to life as a cartoon character as he's fighting his demons in a music video to support his first posthumous single called 'Righteous'.

  • Apr 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - Late rapper Juice WRLD leaves the Earth and flies off into the galaxy in the new music video for his first posthumous release, "Righteous".

The new track debuted on Friday, April 24, 2020, with the emotive slow burner packed with references to pills, demons, and "anxiety the size of a planet."

Alongside the new release, the first since the "Lucid Dreams" star, real name Jarad Higgins, died after suffering a seizure just six days after turning 21 last December 2019, a music video for the tune also dropped, featuring footage of the hitmaker working in the studio, performing onstage, and kissing his girlfriend, before it turns into an animated adventure in which Juice fights his demons.

After overcoming his struggles in the clip, the video ends with the words "Legends Never Die" scrawled across the screen.

"Righteous" was announced on Thursday in a tweet from the rapper's family and team explaining, "Juice was a prolific artist who dedicated his life to making music. Choosing how to share his upcoming music with the world has been no easy feat."

"Honouring the love Juice felt for his fans while shining a light on his talents and his spirit are the most important parts of this process to us… Tonight we will be releasing a song called 'Righteous' which Juice made from his home studio in Los Angeles. We hope you enjoy this new music and continue to keep Juice's spirit alive."

You can share this post!

Kaia Gerber Gives Herself DIY Tattoo as She Craves to Get New Body Ink During Lockdown

Coronavirus-Stricken Nick Cordero Given All Clear after Leg Amputation
Related Posts
Juice WRLD Gets Animated in Music Video for First Posthumous Song

Juice WRLD Gets Animated in Music Video for First Posthumous Song

Juice WRLD's Death Ruled Accidental Drug Overdose

Juice WRLD's Death Ruled Accidental Drug Overdose

Juice WRLD's Girlfriend Shares Positive Message With His Fans at Rolling Loud

Juice WRLD's Girlfriend Shares Positive Message With His Fans at Rolling Loud

Besides Juice WRLD, These Deceased Stars Eerily Predicted Their Own Deaths

Besides Juice WRLD, These Deceased Stars Eerily Predicted Their Own Deaths

Juice WRLD Laid to Rest in Private Funeral Days After Sudden Death

Juice WRLD Laid to Rest in Private Funeral Days After Sudden Death

Most Read
Jon Bon Jovi and Bruce Springsteen to Perform at 'Jersey 4 Jersey' Benefit Concert
Music

Jon Bon Jovi and Bruce Springsteen to Perform at 'Jersey 4 Jersey' Benefit Concert

Jack Johnson to Celebrate Earth Day With Virtual Kokua Festival 2020

Jack Johnson to Celebrate Earth Day With Virtual Kokua Festival 2020

Justin Bieber Excited to Release 'Really Special' New Music: 'Be Ready'

Justin Bieber Excited to Release 'Really Special' New Music: 'Be Ready'

Jonas Brothers to Give Special Announcement During Planned Livestream

Jonas Brothers to Give Special Announcement During Planned Livestream

Michael Jackson Livid as Madonna Told Him to 'Dress Like a Girl'

Michael Jackson Livid as Madonna Told Him to 'Dress Like a Girl'

Niall Horan Takes Fans Behind the Scenes in New Music Video for 'Black and White'

Niall Horan Takes Fans Behind the Scenes in New Music Video for 'Black and White'

Liam Payne Knows Zayn Malik's Heart Was Not in One Direction Long Before Departure

Liam Payne Knows Zayn Malik's Heart Was Not in One Direction Long Before Departure

French Montana Clears the Air After Saying That He'd 'Outshine' Kendrick Lamar on Festival Stage

French Montana Clears the Air After Saying That He'd 'Outshine' Kendrick Lamar on Festival Stage

Rose McGowan to Release Debut Album in Support of Fight Against Coronavirus

Rose McGowan to Release Debut Album in Support of Fight Against Coronavirus

Kacey Musgraves Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Earth Day With 'Oh, What A World 2.0' Release

Kacey Musgraves Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Earth Day With 'Oh, What A World 2.0' Release

Ashley Benson Recruited by G-Eazy for Cover Collaboration of Radiohead's 'Creep'

Ashley Benson Recruited by G-Eazy for Cover Collaboration of Radiohead's 'Creep'

Ariana Grande and BLACKPINK Unveiled to Be Part of Lady GaGa's 'Chromatica'

Ariana Grande and BLACKPINK Unveiled to Be Part of Lady GaGa's 'Chromatica'

Surviving Beatles Members to Offer Sing-A-Long Version of 'Yellow Submarine' Film

Surviving Beatles Members to Offer Sing-A-Long Version of 'Yellow Submarine' Film