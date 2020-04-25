Juice WRLD Gets Animated in Music Video for First Posthumous Song

Music

The 'Lucid Dreams' hitmaker is brought to life as a cartoon character as he's fighting his demons in a music video to support his first posthumous single called 'Righteous'.

Apr 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - Late rapper Juice WRLD leaves the Earth and flies off into the galaxy in the new music video for his first posthumous release, "Righteous".

The new track debuted on Friday, April 24, 2020, with the emotive slow burner packed with references to pills, demons, and "anxiety the size of a planet."

Alongside the new release, the first since the "Lucid Dreams" star, real name Jarad Higgins, died after suffering a seizure just six days after turning 21 last December 2019, a music video for the tune also dropped, featuring footage of the hitmaker working in the studio, performing onstage, and kissing his girlfriend, before it turns into an animated adventure in which Juice fights his demons.

After overcoming his struggles in the clip, the video ends with the words "Legends Never Die" scrawled across the screen.

"Righteous" was announced on Thursday in a tweet from the rapper's family and team explaining, "Juice was a prolific artist who dedicated his life to making music. Choosing how to share his upcoming music with the world has been no easy feat."

"Honouring the love Juice felt for his fans while shining a light on his talents and his spirit are the most important parts of this process to us… Tonight we will be releasing a song called 'Righteous' which Juice made from his home studio in Los Angeles. We hope you enjoy this new music and continue to keep Juice's spirit alive."